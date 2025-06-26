By Ethan White

June 26, 2025

The walls are closing in on the globalist elite.

At the explosive House Oversight hearing titled “Public Funds, Private Agendas: NGOs Gone Wild,” brave Republican leaders laid out the blueprint of how the criminal Biden regime—before it was ousted—ran a covert financial warfare operation using NGOs as camouflaged money tunnels.

This isn’t just corruption. It’s treason—coordinated, deliberate, and executed by Biden’s handlers with foreign support, CIA involvement, and a weaponized federal infrastructure aimed at destroying American sovereignty from within.

Criminal Biden’s NGO Cartel—Now in President Trump’s Crosshairs

From 2021 to early 2025, feckless Biden’s administration orchestrated a laundering mechanism through fake humanitarian NGOs like Rewiring America, National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), and Power Forward Communities.

They were operational arms of a global elite insurgency, laundering over $2.3 billion in taxpayer funds to push forced migration, gender mutilation of children, climate obedience programming, and digital dependency systems.

EPA records show $20 billion was funneled to Power Forward Communities—an entity tied directly to Stacey Abrams’ campaign operation—under the guise of “green energy equity.”

HUD funds were siphoned into NLIHC, which turned around and used that money for facilities that secretly housed illegal immigrants and offered “gender transitions” to minors without parental consent.

This was state-sponsored cultural sabotage. And it was all intentional.

“These weren’t grants. They were bribes,” said Rep. Eric Burlison.

“The goal was to redirect American money into a radical transformation plan designed by people who hate this country.”

Now that President Trump is back, that transformation plan is being reversed with military precision.

UN Pathways, CIA Front Groups, and a Globalist Masterplan

In a damning revelation that surfaced just two weeks ago, the EPA under Pedophile Biden handed over $14 billion to CIMA, a known CIA-linked NGO.

CIMA, operating under a “humanitarian” mask, ran smuggling corridors out of Central America—routes openly funded by United Nations programs.

These corridors brought in tens of thousands of undocumented migrants monthly, while U.S. infrastructure collapsed and working-class neighborhoods were overrun.

Over 10 million illegal border crossings occurred under senile Biden before President Trump returned to office.

Each one was a tactical blow to American sovereignty, carefully coordinated and silently enabled by NGOs that acted as enemy assets inside our borders.

But the biggest bombshell came from a classified DHS leak now verified by House Republicans: Biden-connected NGOs have $150 billion in long-term contracts for “climate urbanization” and “resettlement zones” in major U.S. cities—contracts approved without congressional oversight.

These weren’t relief plans. They were domestic takeover blueprints, backed by foreign globalist money and cloaked under UN environmental partnerships.

These NGOs weren’t helping America—they were replacing it.

President Trump Responds: Operation NGO Shutdown

With the GOP reenergized and President Trump wielding full executive power, a counteroffensive is now underway.

Over 220 NGOs have been flagged for immediate audit, defunding, and federal criminal investigation.

The GOLEAD Act, now fast-tracked by President Trump’s congressional allies, will force NGOs to disclose every dollar of foreign funding, every political tie, and every secret operation they’ve hidden behind the veil of charity.

Using the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, President Trump’s Justice Department is already preparing massive RICO cases that will dismantle these networks from the top down.

Sources confirm sealed indictments are being opened this week, and military intelligence is working hand-in-hand with forensic accountants to trace the dark money trails that lead back to Soros-connected shell groups, Rothschild-affiliated foundations, and CCP “climate partners.”

President Trump has called it what it is:

“The greatest betrayal of the American taxpayer in U.S. history.”

The Democrat Panic Machine Has Activated

In response, Democrat operatives have gone into full meltdown. Rep. Melanie Stansbury and Rep. Jasmine Crockett launched scripted attacks, calling the hearings “racist,” “anti-trans,” and “fascist.”

They even claimed Republicans are “blacklisting Black female leaders” like Stacey Abrams. But it’s not about race or identity—it’s about uncovering treasonous theft of taxpayer money and ideological sabotage of America’s children.

Rep. Brandon Gill exposed how NLIHC was not only funding illegal shelter operations but also instructing minors on how to undergo “gender affirmation” surgery with zero parental notification.

Even worse, board members were caught teaching migrants how to avoid ICE detection and game the asylum system.

Rep. Gill held up a promotional video from NLIHC that appeared to mimic a 2019 mass shooting PSA, showing just how far these NGOs would go to exploit tragedy for agenda manipulation.

This is the psychological warfare of the Deep State.

And it’s finally being dragged into the light.

What’s Next? The Great NGO Purge Begins

As of today, Trump’s administration is overseeing the immediate freezing of NGO assets tied to foreign collusion, election meddling, and border destabilization.

The Treasury Department is now authorized to seize funds from any nonprofit that fails to comply with the new disclosure mandates under the GOLEAD Act.

A major digital forensics operation is also underway to uncover NGO ties to CCP-backed tech companies pushing ESG scoring systems, digital ID tracking, and vaccine passport enforcement programs.

The days of laundering elite agendas through fake “nonprofits” are over.

This is the beginning of the Great NGO Purge.

President Trump isn’t just cleaning up a mess. He’s taking down the core infrastructure of global elite control over the United States.

These NGOs weren’t mistakes—they were weapons used to bleed out the Republic under the guise of compassion.

No more hiding behind fake grant reports, no more sheltering criminal agendas under “climate aid,” and no more indoctrinating children in the shadows.

The elite thought they could run this machine forever. They were wrong.

President Trump has now greenlit the release of over 600,000 sealed files documenting trafficking blackmail rings run through NGO fronts and United Nations programs.

READ MORE:

U.S. Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN CHILD TRAFFICKING

Inside America’s Fastest-Growing Criminal Enterprise: Child Sex Trafficking

85,000 CHILDREN HAVE GONE MISSING: Horrific video reveals criminal Biden regime is actively facilitating a HUGE child trafficking ring across America

President Trump goes for the jugular with NGO funding review, imperiling Democrat-Journo-Activist cabal

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.