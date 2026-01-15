Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
4h

Martial Law too !!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Melinda D.'s avatar
Melinda D.
2h

Yes. Let’s GO!!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture