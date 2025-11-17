By Patty McMurray

November 18, 2025

Peter Ticktin is a successful Florida lawyer and longtime friend of President Donald J. Trump. Ticktin was also President Trump’s former platoon sergeant at the New York Military Academy.

Recently, Ticktin, aided by Associate Deputy Attorney General Ed Martin, President Trump’s US Pardon Attorney and Weaponization Czar, with the pardons of Trump lawyers, legal advisors, and the 2020 alternate GOP electors in several swing states that were targeted by the lawless Biden regime.

PRESIDENT TRUMP CONFIRMS 2020 WAS A STOLEN ELECTION: 77 alternative electors from the 2020 election were ruthlessly and unjustly persecuted by the criminal Biden regime after the stolen 2020 election.

On Sunday afternoon, Independent Election Integrity Investigator Peter Bernegger shared a bombshell post on “X” featuring a video of Peter Ticktin.

In a segment on Real America’s Voice, Ticktin can be seen claiming he has evidence that the Dominion voting machines used in Michigan’s 2020 election contained “phone chips” mounted on the motherboards.

Ticktin was referring to the case brought by Michigan’s dirty Attorney General Dana Nessel against her former AG opponent, Matt DePerno, in the 2022 election, former conservative State Representative Daire Rendon, and against former Wayne County Prosecutor Stephanie Lambert, who became an expert in election law during the hotly contested 2020 election results in Michigan.

DePerno, Lambert, and former state Rep. Daire Rendon are facing charges connected to a 2021 effort to examine Dominion voting equipment. However, all three maintain their innocence and have not been convicted of any wrongdoing.

According to the state’s allegations, five tabulators from Missaukee, Roscommon, and Barry counties were taken to Oakland County—at locations including a hotel room and a private residence—where outside technicians conducted tests and accessed the internal components of the machines.

Prosecutors say DePerno and Lambert were present at various points during the examinations and that Rendon helped facilitate access by reaching out to local clerks.

However, the defendants dispute the characterization of their roles.

When the equipment was returned, officials reported broken security seals and damage to at least one machine, prompting the state to bring charges such as conspiracy and unauthorized access.

The defendants argue their actions were lawful, part of an effort to address public concerns about election integrity, and that the state is mischaracterizing the events.

The cases remain ongoing. Despite Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the dishonest mainstream media’s best efforts to demonize and destroy the reputations of all three defendants, it’s important to remember that they remain innocent unless proven otherwise in court.

In his video, Attorney Peter Ticktin can be heard discussing the clerk’s role, calling them “the clerks of the court, who own these machines.” Ticktin argues, “They’re the ones who sign the contracts with Dominion machines.” He explained that the clerks handed the machines “gladly” over to these lawyers so they could be examined.

He continued, explaining that although there was no previous law, they (the state) changed the law to make what they accused Lambert, DePerno, and Rendon of doing a crime.

“They [the state of MI] decided later, to get these lawyers—the weaponization of government—how do we get them?” he asked. “I know, what we do—we change the law! Let’s just say that the Secretary of State now has to give permission.”

“That was not a law at the time anything went down here,” Ticktin exclaimed.

“That became the law in their eyes and in the eyes of the trial judge, at least the one who’s trying Stephanie Lambert,” Ticktin said, adding, “That’s absolutely absurd!”

The brilliant lawyer continued, “You cannot make criminal law when you examine the conduct of somebody and then decide later—Well, you know what? We’re going to make that the crime.” Ticktin explains, “That’s literally what they did.”

Ticktin explains that they were charged with crimes “because of what they found.”

Peter Ticktin explained that DePerno and Lambert have been charged with destroying election equipment.

“Technically, those aren’t even election equipment, but they broke the seal when they opened them up to be examined,” he explained, adding that the lawyers never saw or touched the machines, and that “they were in the hands of experts.”

Ticktin explained, “In order to do a proper examination, the experts had to open up the computer and look at the motherboard.”

And then he asks, “And what did they find?” He answers his question with a bombshell: “They found something called [phone] chips. The chips that you put into your computer. Some of them are meant to be called from a telephone, someplace else, or from a computer that has a similar kind of phone chip. And that’s what these computers have in them.” Ticktin claims.

WATCH: Real America’s Voice (RAV) on X: “CLERKS OWN VOTING MACHINES: PHONE CHIPS FOUND IN THEM @PeterTicktin explains what is STILL being fought for in election integrity and how PHONE CHIPS were discovered in voting machines. “Weaponization of government.” @condemnedUSA https://t.co/F0I7hlFuW2” / X

The brilliant Independent Election Integrity Investigator Peter Bernegger explains Ticktin’s bombshell claim on “X”:

Dominion voting machines were found to have phone chips in them mounted on the motherboards. Source: Attorney Peter Ticktin.

These were in the tabulator(s) that honest clerks in Michigan turned over to the good guys. So it is possible for someone to call into the tabulators using a phone or computer!

This raises questions as Dominion voting machines, to the public appearance at least, use a USB stick-style external modem. Similar to the one in the image below.

The on-the-motherboard-chip used to be on most motherboards in the 1980’s-1990’s, until broadband came along.

A true telephone chip on a motherboard is commonly referred to as a chipset.

Second part of the story: crooked Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel then indicted an attorney and election clerk with the bogus charge of unauthorized access to a computer and its voter data, as part of a search for fraud related to the 2020 election. This is in Houghton County, Michigan.

Guess what – the attorney and election clerk were right!

They did find fraud in the voting machines with a telephone chip, which Attorney Ticktin says in the 2-minute video in retweet below.

Note: It is most likely that Ticktin meant a modem chip on the motherboard. As a modem chip is used for data transmission, where a chipset is used more for data flow internally between the components.

The Gateway Pundit cannot confirm or deny the claims made by Peter Ticktin about the Dominion Voting machines that were examined in Michigan, reportedly by election machine experts. We are simply reporting his alleged discovery or findings to the public.

BOTTOMLINE

Peter Ticktin—a Florida attorney, longtime friend of President Donald Trump from their military academy days, and advocate for election integrity claims—stated that experts who examined Dominion Voting Systems tabulators from Michigan’s 2020 election discovered “phone chips” mounted directly on the motherboards.

Ticktin described these as modem-like components that could potentially allow remote access or data transmission via telephone or computer connections, similar to outdated hardware from the 1980s-1990s before broadband became standard.

He suggested this raises concerns about unauthorized connectivity, as Dominion’s public-facing systems typically use external USB-style modems if any connectivity is involved at all.

Dominion has repeatedly stated that these tabulators do not connect to the internet during voting or tabulation, and results are physically transported via secure USB drives or printed reports.

Some Dominion models can include optional modems for transmitting unofficial results after polls close, but Michigan officials and Dominion confirmed these were not used in 2020 for vote transmission—modems were either absent or disabled per state rules prohibiting online connectivity.

