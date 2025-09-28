By Jim Hᴏft

Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered the deployment of DOJ agents to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities across the country — and instructed Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF) to target radical left-wing mobs that have been assaulting federal officers and obstructing immigration enforcement.

The message is clear: “The Rule of Law Will Prevail.”

In a fiery statement posted to X, Bondi declared:

“I have witnessed the continued onslaught of violence perpetrated against ICE officers across our country.

The Department of Justice will not stand idly by in the face of such lawlessness.

At my direction, I am deploying DOJ agents to ICE facilities—and wherever ICE comes under siege—to safeguard federal agents, protect federal property, and immediately arrest all individuals engaged in any federal crime.

Pursuant to President Trump’s recent executive action, I am also instructing the Joint Terrorism Task Forces across the country to disrupt and investigate all entities and individuals engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, including the repeated acts of violence and obstruction against federal agents.

The Department of Justice will seek the most serious available charges against all participants in these criminal mobs, including conspiracy offenses, assault offenses, civil disorder offenses, and terrorism offenses.

While these never-ending attacks are designed to break our will, they only strengthen our resolve to complete the work begun.

To that end, I have directed the FBI, DEA, ATF, and USMS to accelerate our efforts alongside the Department of Homeland Security to locate, apprehend, detain, prosecute, and remove all illegal aliens present in our country. The rule of law will prevail.”

This move comes in the aftermath of a shooting at an ICE field office in Dallas, which left a detainee dead and multiple federal personnel wounded.

Bondi’s bold move is backed by the full authority of President Donald Trump, who signed an executive memorandum declaring domestic terrorism and organized political violence a national security priority.

President Trump’s order cites chilling examples of political violence that have rocked the nation: the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the 2024 assassination of a senior healthcare executive, the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and two separate assassination attempts against President Trump himself during the 2024 election cycle.

The President also highlighted the 1,000 percent surge in attacks on ICE officers since January 2025, noting the most recent atrocity — a mass shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas that left multiple casualties.

The order leaves no doubt: this is not “random” violence, but organized campaigns of intimidation, radicalization, and terror designed to silence opposition and dismantle America from within.

President Trump’s executive directive orders the National Joint Terrorism Task Force and all JTTFs nationwide to launch a sweeping crackdown on domestic terrorist networks.

The order mandates investigations into:

Recruitment and radicalization campaigns for political violence

Institutional and individual funders of extremist movements

NGOs and foreign-linked organizations laundering money into domestic terror operations

Coordinated doxing, swatting, rioting, looting, and targeted political intimidation

The President also directed the Treasury Department and IRS to cut off all funding pipelines, ensuring no tax-exempt entities or financial networks can bankroll these violent movements.

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the deployment of Department of Justice (DOJ) agents to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities nationwide in response to recent violent incidents targeting federal immigration enforcement operations.

This move comes amid reports of attacks, including a deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, where one officer was killed and another wounded, as well as riots in Chicago that injured multiple agents.

Bondi has instructed Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs)—multi-agency groups led by the FBI—to investigate and disrupt individuals and entities involved in what she described as acts of domestic terrorism against ICE personnel.

This directive aligns with a recent executive action by President Trump aimed at addressing “left-wing violence” and potential domestic terrorism networks.

Stephen Miller, a senior Trump advisor, has characterized the violence as a “campaign of terrorism” by radical groups.

On X, users have echoed this sentiment, calling for strong action against “anarcho-communist hellraisers” and suggesting facilities like GITMO for detainees.

This development builds on earlier actions by Bondi, such as freezing federal funding to sanctuary cities in February 2025 and directing prosecutions of officials impeding ICE.

