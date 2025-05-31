By Jack Davis

May 31, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi has told off the American Bar Association, saying that because the ABA is no longer fair, it will no longer get special treatment.

“The American Bar Association has lost its way, and we do not believe it serves as a fair arbiter of judicial nominees,” she wrote on X.

“For several decades, the American Bar Association has received special treatment and enjoyed special access to judicial nominees," Bondi wrote in a letter to ABA President William Bay

"In some administrations, the ABA received notice of nominees before a nomination was announced to the public.

“Some administrations would even decide whether to nominate an individual based on a rating assigned by the ABA."

But the Trump administration will not kowtow to the organization, she said.

“Unfortunately, the ABA no longer functions as a fair arbiter of nominees’ qualifications, and its ratings invariably and demonstrably favor nominees put forth by Democratic administrations,” Bondi continued.

“There is no justification for treating the ABA differently from such other activist organizations and the Department of Justice will not do so."

The letter said special ABA access to judicial nominees is over.

“Accordingly, while the ABA is free to comment on judicial nominations along with other activist organizations, there is no justification for treating the ABA differently from such other activist organizations and the Department of Justice will not do so,” she wrote.

“Specifically, the Office of Legal Policy will no longer direct nominees to provide waivers allowing the ABA access to non-public information, including bar records. Nominees will also not respond to questionnaires prepared by the ABA and will not sit for interviews with the ABA,” she wrote.

President Donald Trump this week announced six new judicial nominees.

Among the nominees is the nomination of Justice Department official Emil Bove to become a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, according to Time.

“It is my great honor to nominate Emil Bove to serve as a Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Emil is a distinguished graduate of Georgetown Law, and served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York for nearly a decade, where he was the Co-Chief of the Terrorism and International Narcotics Unit,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Emil is SMART, TOUGH, and respected by everyone. He will end the Weaponization of Justice, restore the Rule of Law, and do anything else that is necessary to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Emil Bove will never let you down!”

D.C. Judge presiding over a lawsuit challenging deportation signed two rulings blocking President Trump from removing Venezuelan Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members from US soil.

White Hats have “detained” radicalized Deep State US District Judge for the District of Columbia Beryl Howell impeding the President’s mandate to make America great again and safe again.

