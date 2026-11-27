By Rhoda Wilson

November 27, 2026

On 15 November, the creators of the ‘Plandemic’ series released a new film.

Titled ‘Bad Medicine: How Covid Protocols Turned Hospitals into Death Traps’, it is a pandemic post-mortem that refuses to neglect the deaths of the more than a million Americans who lost their lives in isolated intensive care unit beds, fighting a potential biological weapon and, more disturbingly, the toxic treatment protocols designated for hospitalized COVID patients.

The film uses family testimonies and interviews with whistle-blowing clinicians to argue that remdesivir, mechanical ventilation and family-visitation bans were imposed as rigid, financially incentivized protocols that killed patients who might otherwise have recovered.

Below is a trailer that was posted on Twitter (now X).

WATCH: Mikki Willis Official on X: “WATCH BAD MEDICINE TRAILER NOW They weren’t allowed in the room as they died. Now their families are telling what happened. 🎬 World premiere in 5 days Malibu Film Festival · Sun, Nov 15 Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills Red carpet 4PM · Film 5 PM · Live Q&A with M… / X

Bad Medicine is showing in cinemas across the USA; for those who cannot watch it in a theatre, a DVD is available to purchase.

To purchase a DVD, the website states, “Click on any theatre [on the website], click to buy tickets, choose to buy a DVD.”

A few days before its premiere, filmmaker Mikki Willis (creator of Plandemic) joined Del Bigtree, host of The Highwire, to discuss the movie.

“All throughout COVID we were reporting on the way people were treated inside of hospitals, and I have said it, I believe mainstream medicine took part in the greatest malpractice, international malpractice scheme that’s ever happened where doctors were used to murder innocent people,” Bigtree said as an introduction to the interview.

“Now there is a film, that’s put together all [the testimonies of the innocent people who were its victims] … ‘Bad Medicine’.”

We are unable to embed The Highwire’s video; you can watch it by following THIS link.

There is also a book titled ‘Bad Medicine: How COVID Protocols Turned Hospitals into Death Traps’ written by Mikki Willis and Allyson Rimmer.

Although it’s not expressly stated, we assume the movie and the book cover similar, if not the same, material.

An abstract for the book states:

A Critical Look at Covid-19 Public Health Failures and the Influence of Power and Profit on Medicine

It’s been six years since the COVID-19 pLandemic threw the world into organized chaos.

And though the masks are largely gone, the plexiglass has been taken down and even as we have returned to normalcy in many senses of the word, nobody can deny that everything has changed.



Herein lies the heart of the issue: How exactly did the CDC and other supposed experts get so many things so wrong?

Can the fog of uncertainty that surrounds a novel pandemic explain how off course our leaders found themselves during the early years of the 2020s?

Or rather, more nefariously, are they exactly on track with a clandestine agenda that could benefit immensely from the mass confusion of a worldwide emergency epidemic?



The authors of Bad Medicine hear from some of the families who lost loved ones as a direct result of the same protocols heralded by the Food and Drugs Administration (“FDA”) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”).

Protocols that the FDA and the CDC have since quietly admitted are not only ineffective, but also, as seen in countless cases, outright unsafe.

Included are interviews with some of the American doctors and nurses who fought back against confusing protocols to find out how they went from being respected practitioners to becoming notorious “medical misinformation spreaders.”



Bad Medicine conducts a pandemic post-mortem that refuses to neglect the deaths of the 1,167,210 Americans who lost their lives in isolated ICU beds, fighting a potential biological weapon, and more disturbingly, the toxic treatment protocols designated to hospitals nationwide by the CDC.

The coronavirus criminals who committed treason for profit, betrayed their Hippocratic Oath and the U.S. Constitution caused insufferable sufferings and untold number of American deaths — deserves military justice that had to be swift and harsh to be effective.

Here is an updated list of COVID criminals detained and already executed for Treason, and other Crimes against Humanity:

No longer running CDC from Brussels, capturing Walensky would seal the deal on a trifecta of COVID criminals: Fauci, Collins & Walensky

COVID vaccines are not vaccines. COVID injections are Gene Therapy. The COVID injections are Designed to Kill.

As if their criminality was not enough, Attorney Renz highlighted a science paper that showed their proposed solution to the problem they had created – the cancer caused by COVID-19 injections – is another gene therapy product whose recipients also have the potential to shed causing illness in others.

They knew shedding was possible years ago. This is an open admission and a clear violation of the Nuremberg Code’s first principle of voluntary consent.

This shows a Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder!

READ MORE:

The Pentagon has BANNED the Purchase and Administration of Moderna’s mRNA FLU SHOT Across the U.S. MILITARY

19,000 Doctors Indicted for COVID Crimes

1 Million COVID Deaths: Here’s The Real Reason Why More People Died From COVID In The United States Than Every Other Country

Hospitals Murdered Patients ‘In Cold Blood’ To Meet ‘Covid Targets,’ Whistleblowers Testify

How the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) Lied about Shot Injury

Major Study of 1.96 Million Reveals Pfizer COVID Shots Killed More Americans Than WWI and WWII Combined

What The Media Won’t Tell Us: Official Data Shows Alarming Death Surge Only Impacted COVID-Vaccinated

BOTTOMLINE

Bad Medicine: How COVID Protocols Turned Hospitals into Death Traps argues that CDC/FDA-endorsed hospital protocols (rather than SARS-CoV-2 itself) were primarily responsible for the roughly 1.1–1.2 million U.S. COVID-attributed deaths, often describing them as toxic, profit-driven, or worse.

U.S. COVID-associated deaths (death certificates listing COVID-19 as the underlying or a contributing cause) total on the order of 1.1–1.2 million since early 2020, with the large majority in 2020–2021.

Excess all-cause mortality tracked COVID waves closely, especially among the elderly and those with comorbidities (the groups at highest risk of severe outcomes from the virus).

Early protocols evolved under extreme uncertainty with a novel pathogen.

Financial incentives for COVID hospitalizations and treatments existed in the U.S. system (as they do for many conditions).

The U.S. response had documented problems: early CDC/FDA testing failures that delayed detection, inconsistent guidance, nursing-home policies in some states that increased risk to the vulnerable, overconfidence in certain interventions, political pressure on agencies, dismissal of natural immunity in some messaging, school closures with large collateral costs, and vaccine mandates that eroded trust even where vaccines reduced severe outcomes in older/high-risk groups.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.