By ZOE HARDY

October 1, 2026

Foods that make up more than half of the typical British diet are fueling the risk of cancer, diabetes and early death, a major study has suggested.

Scientists found that every additional 100g of ultra-processed food (UPF) eaten each day was linked to a 14 per cent higher risk of a major heart event, a four per cent higher risk of cancer and a three per cent increased risk of dying from any cause.

UPFs include everything from crisps, biscuits and sweets to breakfast cereals, sliced bread and ready meals – which studies suggest account for around 54 per cent of the calories eaten by UK adults, rising to 64 per cent among children and 68 per cent among teenagers.

And 100g can be surprisingly little.

It is roughly equivalent to nine custard creams, two thick slices of supermarket bread, three to four chicken nuggets or a third of a frozen pizza.

And the dangers appeared to mount among those with the most UPF-heavy diets.

Compared with those who ate the least, the biggest consumers were around a quarter more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke, become obese or experience anxiety or depression.

They also faced a 31 per cent higher risk of digestive problems and were around a fifth more likely to die early.

Additive-laden foods such as crisps and sweets have been vilified for decades over their supposed risks, with dozens of studies linking them to type 2 diabetes and other diseases

The study, published in the BMJ journal Family Medicine and Community Health, pooled findings from 51 studies involving more than eight million people aged between 23 and 77 across North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Some participants were tracked for up to 32 years, with their diets assessed using questionnaires and food diaries.

Researchers compared their UPF intake with their risk of developing a range of conditions, including high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, cancer, diabetes, digestive diseases, obesity, depression and anxiety, as well as dying from any cause.

They found a clear pattern: the more UPFs people ate, the greater their risk of ill health.

For every ten per cent increase in the proportion of UPFs in a person’s diet, their risk of diabetes rose by 16 per cent.

The researchers concluded: ‘Our findings suggest reducing consumption of UPFs and replacing them with minimally processed alternatives could help prevent chronic disease and reduce the burden on health services.’

They said global consumption of UPFs has risen rapidly over the past two decades because the foods are often cheap, convenient and heavily marketed.

Scientists believe several mechanisms could explain the apparent link with ill health.

Dose-response (involving each additional serving per day or a 10% increment) and non-dose-response (encompassing categories such as high versus low, daily consumers versus not daily consumers)

Many UPFs are high in sugar and salt and low in fibre, while emerging evidence suggests combinations of additives may have a ‘cocktail effect’, potentially disrupting gut bacteria, increasing inflammation and affecting the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar.

Compounds formed during processing may also play a role.

One example is acrylamide, a chemical produced when starchy foods are cooked at high temperatures and found in foods including crisps, chips and biscuits.

The researchers said it has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

However, the authors stressed that their findings do not prove UPFs directly cause disease.

Many of the studies relied on people accurately recalling and reporting what they ate, while other differences between those who consume large and small amounts of UPF – including income, education, exercise and alcohol consumption – could also influence their health.

Professor Gunter Kuhnle, a food scientist at the University of Reading who was not involved in the research, said: ‘Measuring food intake is notoriously difficult, as people are often not very good at remembering what they ate.

‘Estimating UPF intake is even more difficult because the definition is not always clear, with some breads for example not being ultra-processed, while supermarket loaves generally are.’

He added that a high UPF intake could be a marker of other poor dietary choices and that the study cannot prove cause and effect.

The NHS advises people to eat a balanced diet based largely on fruit and vegetables, beans, pulses, fish, eggs and other sources of protein, while choosing higher-fibre starchy carbohydrates such as wholegrain bread, pasta and rice where possible.

BOTTOMLINE

A dose-response meta-analysis published 22 September 2026 in Family Medicine and Community Health pooled 51 prospective cohort studies covering about 8.8 million adults.

Higher intake of ultra-processed foods (UPFs)—not all “processed food”—was associated with higher risk of several chronic conditions and death.

Each additional 100 g/day was linked to roughly:

14% higher risk of cardiovascular events

11% higher risk of hypertension

4% higher risk of cancer

3% higher risk of death from any cause

2% higher risk of metabolic syndrome/diabetes fmch.bmj.com

Comparing people who ate the most UPFs with those who ate the least produced larger gaps: about +24% for heart events and metabolic syndrome/diabetes, +12% for cancer, +18% for all-cause death, plus higher risks of obesity, digestive disease, and depression/anxiety.

100 g is not a tiny nibble. Rough examples used in coverage: one large store-bought cookie, about two hot dogs, or several servings of chips.

That’s 3.5 ounces—less than a stick of butter by weight, but a meaningful chunk of a day’s calories if the food is energy-dense.

Typical UPFs look like this—industrially formulated products with additives, refined ingredients, and long shelf lives:

That’s different from ordinary processing (canning tomatoes, pasteurizing milk, freezing vegetables, or baking bread at home).

The NOVA system’s “ultra-processed” group is the one under discussion.

This is observational research. People were not randomly assigned to eat more or fewer UPFs, so the study cannot prove that the extra 100 g caused the extra cases of cancer, diabetes, or death.

Diet was self-reported, UPF definitions vary across studies, and people who eat more packaged snacks often differ in income, education, activity, smoking, sleep, and overall diet quality. Those factors are hard to fully remove.

The authors themselves rated the certainty of evidence as low or very low for most outcomes and moderate only for overweight/obesity.

Independent statisticians and nutrition researchers have made the same point: residual confounding and measurement error remain real problems.

Practical takeaway:

You do not need to treat one cookie as a medical event. The consistent signal across many cohorts is that diets heavy in UPFs tend to travel with worse cardiometabolic and other outcomes.

Replacing some of those calories with foods that still look like food—vegetables, fruit, legumes, nuts, eggs, fish, plain yogurt, oats—is a reasonable, low-regret move.

Snack lovers are not doomed. The useful version of the headline is: habitual extra servings of ultra-processed snacks add up in the data, the category is heterogeneous (processed meat and sugary drinks look worse than some other items), and shifting the overall pattern of the diet matters more than any single 100 g.

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