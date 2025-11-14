By Paul Serran

November 15, 2025

A half-hearted apology is issued by the BBC.

The British Broadcasting Company (BBC) has issued a formal apology to US President Donald J. Trump over the deceptive editing of his J6 speech that aired in its documentary ‘Trump: A Second Chance’.

President Trump threatened to sue the ‘Beeb’ for $1 billion over the fabricated edit during a program about the Capitol riot.

Although it apologized, the BBC also noted in its statement that it ‘strongly disagrees’ that there exists a basis for any defamation claim.

CBS News reported:

BBC apologizes to President Trump over editing of his Jan. 6 speech in documentary

WATCH: E X X ➠A L E R T S on X: “BREAKING: The BBC has issued a formal apology to President Trump for editing his J6 speech. https://t.co/sRLqXhIyXV” / X

WATCH: GB News on X: “‘The apology by the BBC should have been a lot more groveling.’ GB News Senior Political Commentator Nigel Nelson believes the BBC could have handled the editing complaints earlier, understanding why Donald Trump is angry. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 https://t.co/qZqjfrerFb” / X

It’s relevant to recall that President Trump’s legal team has demanded ‘a full apology’ (which this was not), as well as ‘a full retraction’ and compensation – and the Broadcaster seems unwilling to comply.

“’While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim’, the press office added.”

It’s unclear at this point what exactly would President Trump consider an appropriate compensation.

WATCH: GB News on X: “‘I think the BBC are going to tough this out.’ Former Head of Religion at the BBC Aaqil Ahmed analyses the broadcaster’s apology to President Trump, adding, ‘it is a bit late, it should’ve happened a long time ago.’ https://t.co/AN2tINTOVj” / X

The BBC blinks – another fake news outlet bites the dust.

The once highly regarded British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was already facing a deluge of complaints about its biased news coverage when a whistleblower brought about the collapse of the leadership.

He did it by showing how the ‘Beeb’ doctored the editing of a President Donald J. Trump J6 speech to falsely suggest the US President was supporting violence during the DC riots.

So, the state broadcaster was left with the choice of either apologizing and retracting the documentary allegations or facing a $1 billion lawsuit from President Trump.

Reports have arisen today saying that the BBC is prepared to formally apologize.

READ MORE:

Exclusive: Whistleblower just shared game-changing J6 info - BBC ‘doctored’ President Trump speech, internal report reveals

EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump files $10 BILLION lawsuit against CBS News for deceptively editing its interview with Kamala Harris

President Trump Files “POWERHOUSE” Lawsuit Against Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch, Two Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Reporters, Dow Jones, and News Corp After WSJ Epstein Hit Piece

The Democrats’ information campaign against President Trump led to a new attempt on his life

BOTTOMLINE

The BBC issued a formal apology to President Trump for misleadingly editing his January 6, 2021, speech in a Panorama documentary, admitting that the splice “unintentionally created the impression” of a direct call for violent action at the Capitol.

The edit combined non-consecutive excerpts, making it appear as though President Trump urged supporters to “walk down to the Capitol” and “fight like hell” in a single continuous statement, when those phrases were actually separated by over 50 minutes in the original speech.

This controversy, first exposed by a whistleblower memo and reported in outlets like The Telegraph, led to the resignations of BBC Director General Tim Davie and Head of News Deborah Turness.

President Trump’s legal team sent a demand letter on November 9, 2025, requiring a full retraction, apology, and compensation for “overwhelming financial and reputational harm,” with a deadline of November 14, 2025, at 5 p.m. EST—or face a lawsuit seeking at least $1 billion in damages.

The president has publicly stated he feels an “obligation” to pursue the suit, accusing the BBC of “butchering” his “perfect” speech and defrauding viewers.

President Trump has a history of high-profile media suits, some settling for millions (e.g., $15 million from ABC, $16 million from CBS parent Paramount), but others dismissed or unresolved.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.