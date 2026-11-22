By Baxter Dmitry

November 22, 2026

The BBC just broadcast part of an emergency broadcast by King Charles who declared that billions of people around the world must die this Christmas.

The King’s speech wasn’t meant to be broadcast yesterday.

It was meant for after what the British government is calling the “Black Sky” event. But someone leaked it. Someone hit play early.

And now we know what the elite are planning.

Before the chilling broadcast was cut off, Charles described what’s coming next—a period of total darkness. No power. No internet. No help. Weeks of chaos.

All hell breaking loose.

And then he made a promise. When the lights come back on, he said, the world will be a better place. A new world. A New World Order. Run from Israel.

At approximately 3:47 PM GMT on Thursday, BBC Emergency FM began broadcasting across the UK—an unprecedented activation of the corporation’s Black Sky emergency plan, a contingency programme that began running in recent months, preparing for the “Black Sky” event.

The plan involves running an emergency radio studio with about 100 staff to broadcast critical government messages if and when “major infrastructure fails” and the sky turns black.

Radio masts will switch to diesel generators to keep broadcasts going for up to 72 hours without electricity.

But the short broadcast on Thursday was not a test. Sources inside the corporation tell us the broadcast was not meant to air yesterday.

It was a pre-recorded transmission—part of what the BBC is calling “Operation Wham”—designed to be played after the Black Sky event this Christmas.

After the lights have gone out. After the chaos has begun.

Someone leaked it early. And what Charles says in the pre-prepared broadcast changes everything.

In the two-minute speech, the King told the British public that billions of people worldwide must die this Christmas—and that it is necessary.

That a radically depopulated world would be in better shape to survive and thrive in the new era.

According to Charles, this is not a threat. It’s a mercy.

He confirmed that a global government had been formed, already sworn in, and will rule the world from Israel.

Then Charles said that nation states and monarchies—including his own—are no longer sovereign.

Then the signal cut.

At the same time as the broadcast, a webpage appeared on a BBC server. It was live for approximately eleven minutes before being taken down.

It was titled “WARNING: ARMAGEDDON IMMINENT.” Below that: “ACCEPT THE NEW WORLD ORDER. COMPLY OR PERISH.”

The page contained instructions. Locations. Instructions to report to designated centers. Instructions to accept the new digitized currency.

One thing is for sure: those behind these plans are plotting a mass casualty event.

How do you survive the chaos they intentionally create?

For me, there’s only one option — stand and fight, for freedom and liberty. And by removing yourself from their battlefield.

Let’s start with the warning signs. They’ve been stacking up for weeks.

Systems are collapsing all over the Western world. Supermarkets across Europe were attacked—freezers started cooking food, stock was rotting on shelves.

Blood banks reported system failures—blood boiling in its bags.

Real banks—the ones with vaults and security guards—were hacked, balances zeroed out. An entire population in Paraguay left without their money.

Then came November 13. A date that insiders had predicted would be chaotic.

In the US, flights were grounded nationwide—unprecedented since 9/11.

Microsoft systems collapsed, chaos in workplaces. Amtrak was taken offline.

Major retailer’s websites went dark.

And all over Florida, reports of unidentified objects in the sky that no one in authority could explain.

These weren’t random. According to insiders, they are warning shots. Tests.

The systems that would eventually go down—they were being taken offline, one by one. Mocking us. Gaining our consent.

It’s part of their Satanic religion.

There is nothing as terrifying as a plan coming together. What happened on November 13th wasn’t spontaneous.

It was the latest phase of a meticulously planned rollout.

Three months of darkness? The predictive programming has been warning us for years.

From the Weather Channel in October, warning humanity to psychologically prepare for months of darkness.

To the Simpsons—the elite’s favorite clearing house for predictive programming.

But it’s more than just entertainment for them. The darkness is symbolic. It’s written in their holy texts.

It’s an essential part of their plan to rule the world. And enslave humanity.

The warning shots—the blood banks, the supermarkets, the banks, the grounded flights, the collapsing systems—those were phase one. Softening us up.

Showing us what they can do. Reminding us that we are on our own. Gaining our consent.

Phase two was November 13. The emergency broadcast. The emergency webpage.

The King’s speech. The message: this Christmas is your last.

And phase three? That’s what comes next.

When the lights go out—and they will go out—there will be a new world order.

A new global government. A new one-world religion. A new one-world currency.

Banks will be hacked. Bank accounts emptied. Want your money back?

You’ll have to comply. Accept the new digitised currency. Accept digital ID.

Accept the Mark of the Beast.

Accept that you and your culture are the new victims of genocide.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It’s a conspiracy. And if you still don’t believe me, read their holy texts.

The Talmudic toothpaste can’t be put back in the tube.

And for those who oppose?

Death camps. Concentration camps. Reeducation camps.

Already built in all fifty US states with Israeli funding.

According to a former FEMA employee, if you resist, you will be executed.

Netanyahu told us the internet is their new battleground.

READ MORE:

King Charles ‘Dying of Kuru’ After Decades of Child Meat Banquets

Hacked Klaus Schwab Video Exposes King Charles Drinking Child’s Blood – Media Blackout

The Horrors of the Great Reset and Why You Should Be Afraid: How your life is being destroyed by a conspiracy of billionaires

Leaked Actress Anne Heche Documentary Shows Ellen Sex Trafficking Orphans to King Charles

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Real King Charles Christmas broadcasts and public messages emphasize themes like unity, peace, pilgrimage/hope, community, and (in 2025) a suggested “digital detox” — not mass death or Armageddon.

His actual 2025 Christmas address, filmed at Westminster Abbey and broadcast by the BBC, focused on those positive, reconciliatory themes amid global conflicts.⁠

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