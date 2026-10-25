By Revolver

October 25, 2026

Have you ever wondered what it’d take to turn a popular celebrity, journalist, or social media influencer into a mouthpiece for the CIA?

Well, according to behavioral expert Chase Hughes, it’s not that hard.

It could be as simple as one slightly weird convo, a little lighthearted blackmail, and the promise of a $20,000-a-month paycheck.

And the really scary part is that this approach works.

The person being compromised will likely convince themselves they’re actually doing something good for their country.

And just so you know, Chase Hughes isn’t just some random internet dude throwing around wild theories.

He’s the real deal… a retired US Navy chief who spent 20 years in the military before building a career studying human behavior, interrogation techniques, psychological influence, and persuasion.

He’s also the author of The Behavior Operations Manual and the founder of NCI University, where he teaches people how to understand and influence human behavior.

His professional background is impressive and includes developing behavioral training methods that he says are used by intelligence pros.

Understanding how people can be psychologically manipulated is what this guy does for a living.

And during a fascinating conversation with podcast host Jack Neel, Mr. Hughes walked through a hypothetical scenario revealing how an intelligence agency could “capture” someone with a large audience without that person ever officially becoming a CIA operative.

During the interview, Hughes and Neel talked about shady psychological operations and if intelligence agencies could use their power to influence content consumed by younger generations.

People like TikTok influencers, YouTube podcasters, and Instagram celebs.

Personalities who can reach millions of people with a single video, report, or movie.

Jack Neel wanted to understand how widespread that kind of influence could be, and Hughes demonstrated how someone like Neel himself might be recruited by a CIA agent.

And how it’s done is surprisingly simple. It’s a combo of psychological pressure, financial rewards, and a person’s own sense of “patriotism.”

And the way this might go down sounds creepy.

So, the theory that the CIA “creates” these successful influencers, celebs, or podcasters is false.

Why would they need to take all that time and energy when they can just target somebody who’s already successful, with an established audience and plenty of influence?

Imagine you’re a popular podcaster and someone approaches you at a restaurant, compliments your work, and starts asking whether you consider yourself a patriot.

Sounds kinda weird, but innocent enough, right?

But this is where the psychological groundwork starts.

The person gets you to repeatedly agree that you love your country and want to help protect it. Then comes the offer.

You’re shown a laundry list of compromising personal info on yourself, maybe your private browsing history and embarrassing recordings.

All of a sudden, this friendly stranger knows everything about you… stuff that could destroy your reputation.

But instead of just threatening you, the stranger makes you an offer you can’t refuse: he’ll protect your secrets while paying you $20,000 every month.

And just like that, you’ve got yourself a pretty nasty combination of blackmail and financial freedom.

And what exactly do they do in return for this protection and cash?

Maybe avoid inviting certain guests onto their podcast, or cut certain discussions from an interview, or quietly steer clear of subjects the agency doesn’t want to attract attention to.

These small editorial decisions could have an enormous impact when the person making them has millions of followers.

Now, take all this and think about how much influence our reporters have over the country.

Look CNN, for example.

Anyone who’s followed them knows how reporters and commentators let their personal politics seep into the news.

And thanks to this bias, our entire mainstream media has taken a serious beating over the years.

In fact, Gallup’s latest polling shows that Americans’ confidence in the news media remains remarkably low.

At the same time, 33% of Americans say they have “not very much” confidence in the media, and an equal 33% have “none at all.”

That’s two-thirds of Americans who have little or no confidence in the mainstream media.

And what about Hollywood?

How many times have we watched some celebrity climb onto the stage at the Oscars or Emmys and turn an acceptance speech into some long-winded political sermon?

Some of these stars seem perfectly willing to alienate their own fan bases in the process… why?

Sure, maybe a lot of them are true left-wing believers. But Hughes’ revelation about the CIA makes you wonder if it’s political activism or blackmail.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

Behavioral expert Chase Hughes is a retired U.S. Navy Chief with ~20 years of service who specializes in behavioral profiling, interrogation, influence, persuasion, and related techniques.

He has trained military, law enforcement, and intelligence personnel, authored books such as The Behavior Operations Manual and Six Minute X-Ray, and co-hosts The Behavior Panel.

He is not a former CIA officer but has worked in environments overlapping with intelligence tradecraft and teaches related skills.

Hughes outlines a hypothetical process for an intelligence agency (framed around the CIA) to turn an existing high-reach person—podcaster, influencer, celebrity, or reporter—into a cooperative asset without formally recruiting them as an operative.

The article stresses that the agency does not create the successful influencer or celebrity from scratch; it “captures” people who already have audiences.

The person often convinces themselves they are acting for the greater good.

This draws on standard influence principles (micro-compliance, consistency, ideology + money + coercion) that Hughes discusses in the context of psychological operations and recruitment.

Intelligence agencies have long used human sources with access and influence. During the Cold War, the CIA maintained relationships with journalists.

Carl Bernstein’s 1977 Rolling Stone article “The CIA and the Media” reported (based on CIA documents and sources) that more than 400 American journalists had carried out assignments for the Agency over ~25 years—ranging from information sharing and providing cover to occasional operational support.

The Church Committee documented roughly 50 American journalists or media employees in covert relationships at one point.

These were primarily oriented toward foreign intelligence collection, providing journalistic cover for officers abroad, and influencing foreign opinion; domestic propaganda was more limited and later restricted.

“Project Mockingbird” specifically refers to a 1963 wiretap operation targeting two columnists to identify leak sources, not a broad domestic media-control program.

The popular narrative of a sweeping “Operation Mockingbird” that systematically propagandized the American public is an exaggeration that has grown beyond the documented historical record.

Whether the CIA or other U.S. agencies currently run systematic domestic programs of this type against American influencers is not established by public evidence; domestic operations face legal and policy constraints.

Bottom line. The techniques described are plausible applications of established influence and recruitment methods.

Claims of widespread secret capture of specific individuals usually require more than behavioral plausibility to evaluate.

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