By Willow Tohi

May 30, 2025

Working ?52 hours/week correlates with enlarged brain regions linked to cognition and emotion.

Overwork increases risks of heart disease, diabetes and sleep disruption, affecting global public health.

Structural brain changes may indicate compensatory neural responses to chronic stress.

Employers and individuals must prioritize work-life balance to mitigate neurobiological harm.

Future research is critical to determine if these brain changes are reversible or predictive of long-term impairments.

Working long hours may do more than wear down your patience—it could physically reshape your brain.

A recent study published in Occupational and Environmental Medicine found that employees clocking over 52 hours weekly — a threshold set by South Korea’s labor laws—exhibited expanded volumes in 17 brain regions critical to cognition and emotional regulation.

These changes, detected via advanced MRI scans, offer a stark visual of how chronic stress ingrained in many workplaces impacts neural health.

With the World Health Organization attributing 745,000 annual deaths globally to overwork-related heart disease and stroke alone, the findings underscore a pressing need to rethink work-life balance in an era of relentless productivity demands.

“Overloaded” brain regions: What the data show

Conducted among 110 healthcare professionals, the study revealed significant differences between overworked and non-overworked participants.

The overworked group showed a 19% increase in the left middle frontal gyrus, a hub for working memory and decision-making, as well as expansions in regions like the insula, critical for emotional processing and bodily awareness.

“Bigger isn’t better here,” cautions Dr. Harold Hong, a psychiatrist not involved in the research. “These structural changes likely reflect the brain’s struggle to cope—stress signals a biological revolt.”

The study’s authors highlight that these brain regions are also linked to emotional regulation and planning.

Employees in high-workload groups scored worse on cognitive tasks and reported heightened anxiety.

Working Too Much Can Change Your Brain

Working long hours comes with a slew of health issues, from too much stress to disturbed sleep, heart conditions, and mental-health disorders like anxiety and depression.

“This isn’t just fatigue—it’s the brain rewiring under chronic strain,” says coauthor Wanhyung Lee, suggesting the changes could be early adaptive responses or precursors to neural decline.

From the brain to the body: The health cascade

The implications stretch beyond brain scans. Overwork is already tied to physical risks like heart disease and diabetes, per earlier studies.

For instance, a 2025 meta-analysis in Current Cardiology Reports found a 13% rise in cardiovascular disease risk for those working 55 hours weekly, while prediabetes progression accelerates with prolonged schedules.

“Sleep deprivation, disrupted stress hormones and poor lifestyle choices compound these effects,” adds Dr. Victoria Grinman, a psychotherapist.

The Korea-linked study adds neurological evidence to a mounting body of work.

“We knew overwork harmed health—now we see it etched into the brain’s anatomy,” says Lee.

The amygdala—linked to fear and stress—grows in overworked individuals, while prefrontal cortex connections weaken, hampering emotional regulation.

Balancing brains and business: Strategies for change

Experts stress that reversing this trend requires collective effort.

Dr. Hong urges individuals to set firm boundaries: “Schedule downtime like a meeting. Listen to your body—it’s a reliable stress detector.”

For employers, flexible hours and remote work are proven tools: a 2025 BioMed Research International study found autonomy over schedules reduced work-family stress by 22%, easing pressure on employees’ brains.

The onus isn’t solely on workers.

“Policies that cap work hours, boost mental health resources and prioritize well-being over output are non-negotiable,” says Lee.

France’s recent “right to disconnect” laws, requiring employers to set post-work communication limits, exemplify this shift.

The brain’s silent cry for balance

The study confronts a modern paradox: a culture glorifying grind while courting neural harm.

“Your brain isn’t invincible—even if passion fuels your hustle,” warns Hong.

As researchers seek longitudinal answers, the message is clear: health isn’t a casualty of productivity—it’s the foundation of it. Without respect for the body’s—and brain’s—limits, overwork’s toll may leave irreversible marks on the minds of the workforce.