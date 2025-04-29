By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 29, 2025

As President Donald Trump flew to Italy aboard Air Force One to attend Pope Francis’ funeral, he ate a light meal, spoke with the press pool, fielded phone calls, and napped briefly.

He, accompanied by his most trustworthy Secret Service agents, had also visited the belly of the Boeing, where a 12-man Special Forces “A-Team” dressed in business attire were staring at a laptop screen that showed the floorplans of Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore and a detailed layout of the surrounding streets.

President Trump nodded at the elite soldiers and said, “Blue, yes; black, no.”

The Special Forces team boarded the plane four hours ahead of its scheduled flight, under a blanket of secrecy.

Few people, and certainly not the media, had any inkling that battle-hardened soldiers were about to embark on an operation to capture the feckless figurehead whose puppeteers had eroded American morality and steered the nation toward bankruptcy.

That person was the fraudulent 46th president of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, the feeble, dementia-ridden geezer who dwelt in his Delaware basement receiving Adrenochrome injections while his nefarious, degenerate cohorts protected him from public scrutiny, finagling voters into believing Biden was of sound mind and body and wholly capable of defeating President Trump in the 2024 election.

And while that veneer of insincerity disintegrated when President Trump demolished Biden in their first and only debate, the election thief must be held accountable for treason, regardless of his mental and physical frailty.

Besides treason, Pedophile Biden was guilty of more heinous, monstrous crimes.

His proclivity for groping and smelling children—often at on-camera events where parents were present—is now documented in the annals of history, forever evilly preserved on the undeletable internet.

What has not been captured on video, to the best of our knowledge, was the unholy wickedness that happened in the fortified basement of Biden’s Delaware home during the unconstitutional COVID-19 lockdown.

There, Biden’s handlers facilitated his twisted fetishes.

Aides and Secret Service agents brought blindfolded five-to-seven-year-old children, boys and girls, to his den of decadence, and Biden would fondle them mercilessly and rub his flaccid member against their bodies and faces.

The blindfolds never came off. Quaking with fear, the children were powerless to resist Biden’s lewd advances. These disgusting details became known after White Hats in February arrested a handful of corrupt Secret Service agents who had faithfully served the fake president.

Seeking leniency, the agents admitted to “disposing” or selling kids to child slavers once Biden grew bored and required “fresh meat.”

A White Hat source familiar with the case and the mission told RRN that JAG must sometimes offer deals it has no intention of honoring to elicit confessions.

President Trump, he said, agreed to attend the Pope’s funeral only after learning that Biden, who had been in hiding ever since Kamala Harris replaced him as the 2024 Democratic nominee, was on the guest list.

“He wanted to be there for the arrest, to tell Biden, ‘We got you.’,” the source said.

“POTUS saw an opportunity and wanted to act on it. It sure wasn’t the easiest choice, but it would send a clear message: If we can snatch a major Deep Stater on foreign ground, we can get them anywhere. The blue suit, black suit thing was POTUS’ idea.”

President Trump’s blue suit wasn’t a fashion faux pas or sign of disrespect, as the media has so vehemently insisted.

The president had an eclectic wardrobe on the plane and could’ve worn a black suit and tie had he wanted to.

His seemingly distasteful outfit held a hidden message known only to Special Forces monitoring a live feed of the funeral.

If he wore black, abort the mission; if blue, go ahead with the plan.

That plan was to arrest Biden after the funeral, shove his old ass onto Air Force One, and bring him to Guantanamo Bay to stand trial.

On paper, the plan left Biden vulnerable; President Trump and Secret Service Director Sean Curran ensured that patriotic agents loyal to the Constitution would comprise Biden’s security detail.

They would betray the adrenochrome addict and assist the Special Forces.

President Trump wore a blue suit. Biden was three pews behind him.

Special Forces on Air Force One relayed real-time updates to their compatriots positioned outside Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore and at the rendezvous point three miles away, where the agents were to surrender Biden to the military.

Had the plan succeeded, Biden would have been arraigned at GITMO the next day.

As arranged, Biden’s Secret Service served him to the Special Forces team on a platter. But it at once became apparent that not everything was what it seemed to be.

Despite sounding and looking exactly like Biden, Biden frantically insisted he was not the real Joseph R. Biden.

“I’m Arthur Roberts in a mask,” the man said.

Special Forces peeled from his face a porous, Latex-like mask perfectly molded to fit his face. The imposter was actor Arthur Roberts, who Real Raw News exposed as a Biden body double in May 2021.

A credit on Roberts’ IMDB page had even named him as a stand-in for Biden at the fraudulent president’s 2021 inaugural ceremony, but that credit mysteriously vanished following our reports (linked beneath this article).

Roberts, 86, is marginally older than Biden, 82, but their physical features are strikingly similar.

“Some way he convincingly fooled the Secret Service,” our source said.

“But we have him and will find out what he knows. What might be more important to figure out why Biden still has doubles—he’s a nobody now. We got had, and if the real Biden’s still alive, I hope we get him and can hang him before he dies of old age.”

