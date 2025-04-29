Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rich_leach's avatar
rich_leach
17h

This is screwy because many reports I have read over the years biden was taken out sometime ago. So why u trying to capture the real biden!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture