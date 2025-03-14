By Lance D Johnson

March 14, 2025

U.S. medical specialists and doctors received billions of dollars from pharmaceutical and medical device industries in recent years, a series of new studies show.

Evidence shows these types of non-research, direct-to-pocket relationships affect medical decision-making in ways that benefit drug and device companies.

In a shocking revelation, new studies show that U.S. medical specialists and physicians have pocketed over $8 billion in non-research payments from pharmaceutical and medical device companies between 2020 and 2023.

These payments, ranging from lavish consulting fees to free meals and travel perks, are not just harmless gestures—they are a calculated strategy to manipulate medical decision-making, inflate healthcare costs, and prioritize profits over patient care.

With the number of physicians accepting these payments skyrocketing by 28% in just three years, the corruption of America’s healthcare system by Big Pharma has reached a crisis point.

The systemic rot of Big Pharma’s influence

The American Medical Association’s “Sunshine Act data release: Talking points for physicians” suggests that maintaining industry relationships, including company-funded medical education, does not necessarily mean that physicians’ judgment has been inappropriately influenced.

The Physician Payments Sunshine Act, enacted in 2010, was supposed to bring transparency to the financial relationships between healthcare providers and the pharmaceutical industry.

Yet, despite the requirement to report payments of 10 or more, the system remains rife with abuse.

From 2020 to 2023, the Open Payments database reveals that general (non?research) payments to physicians exceeded 8 billion, with no federal laws in place to limit what individual providers can accept.

Lisa Cosgrove, Ph.D., a researcher at the University of Massachusetts-Boston, warns, “The money is so tempting that, in some ways, I’m not surprised, and there’s no watchdog. We have a systemic problem.”

This systemic problem is not just about greed—it’s about the erosion of trust in a medical system that has become a puppet of corporate interests.

How free meals and gifts shape medical decisions

Even seemingly innocuous gifts, like a $17 meal, have been shown to influence prescribing habits.

A study published in the BMJ journal Heart found that doctors who accepted industry-sponsored meals were more than twice as likely to prescribe a new heart failure drug to Medicare recipients.

The result?

Higher costs for patients and a healthcare system that prioritizes profits over health.

Dr. Adriane Fugh-Berman, director of PharmedOut at Georgetown University, explains, “Commercially-supplied information is always designed to advance commercial goals.

It’s not objective, and the best chance that physicians have of avoiding biased commercial information is avoiding contact with industry and industry-provided information.”

Her research confirms that even small gifts lead to more expensive prescriptions, more branded drugs, and a greater risk of adverse effects for patients.

Specialties under the microscope

The corruption is pervasive, touching nearly every medical specialty:

• NEUROLOGY:

Nearly 8,000 neurosurgeons received 479 million in general payments between 2019 and 2023, with 45 payments exceeding 1 million each.

Royalties, licensing fees, and consulting fees topped the list.

• MEDICAL ONCOLOGY:

Over 19,500 oncologists received more than $600 million from 2017 to 2023, with hematology-oncology leading the pack.

Industry-sponsored conferences and stock payments were key drivers.

• ANESTHESIOLOGY:

Three-quarters of U.S. anesthesiologists received nearly $300 million from 2014 to 2023, with pain medicine specialists raking in the most.

• ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY:

Of 600 fellowship program directors, 99% received over $340 million between 2015 and 2021, primarily for royalties and licensing.

• RADIOLOGY:

Neuro-radiologists received more than $100 million in royalties and ownership fees, with the top 5% of earners accounting for 84% of the total value.

These payments are not just numbers on a spreadsheet—they represent a betrayal of the Hippocratic Oath.

Physicians are no longer healers; they are salespeople for Big Pharma, pushing drugs and devices that line their pockets while patients suffer the consequences.

A call to dismantle the system

The time has come to dismantle this corrupt system.

From the halls of Congress to the classrooms of medical schools, Big Pharma’s influence must be eradicated.

Discerning leadership is needed to overhaul how grants are approved, how medical education is funded, and how healthcare providers are held accountable.

As Dr. Fugh-Berman aptly puts it, “They shouldn’t take gifts of any kind, whether they are meals or money from these companies.”

The integrity of medicine depends on it.

The $8 billion question is this:

Will America continue to allow its healthcare system to be hijacked by corporate greed, or will it rise up and demand a system that prioritizes health over profits?

The answer will determine the future of medicine—and the lives of millions of patients.

In the end, the corruption of Big Pharma is not just a financial scandal; it is a moral failing. It is a betrayal of the trust placed in doctors, a betrayal of the promise of healing, and a betrayal of the very essence of medicine.

The time for reform is now—before the system collapses under the weight of its own greed.

