December 30, 2025

The late President Bill Clinton, through his spokesperson Ángel Ureña, has urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) under Trump’s administration to immediately disclose all remaining material related to the case of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein where his name, mentions, or photographs appear.

This demand arises just after the Trump government released thousands of documents and photos showing Clinton in compromising situations with Epstein, including images in a jacuzzi with a sex trafficking victim and in a pool with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted accomplice.

The files newly declassified by the DOJ on December 19, 2025, include more than 11,000 additional documents, emails, tips, and records detailing Epstein’s connections with prominent figures.

Among them, photos of Clinton with Epstein and Maxwell stand out, taken in social contexts that have reignited scrutiny over the Democrat’s ties to the sexual predator.

Clinton is mentioned multiple times in the documents as «Doe 36,» with at least 50 references in the 2024 court files, although he is not directly accused of crimes.

However, reports confirm that Clinton traveled on Epstein’s private jet, known as the «Lolita Express,» at least 26 times between 2002 and 2003, including trips to Asia and Africa, despite his office claiming he cut ties in 2005.

These trips were not mere coincidences; they involved Clinton Foundation events, and witnesses like Virginia Giuffre have alleged interactions on Epstein’s private island, although Clinton denies it.

This demand from Clinton seems like a desperate attempt to control the damage, especially after President Trump criticized the partial release of the files, expressing sympathy for «innocent people» caught in the scandal but insisting on the need for justice.

While attempts have been made by all sold-out means to divert attention toward President Trump, who expelled Epstein from Mar-a-Lago decades ago upon suspecting his conduct, the facts point to a Democrat influence network that includes the late Bill Gates and Prince Andrew.

Epstein’s victims and survivors have joined their voices to Clinton’s in demanding more transparency, but the delay in the releases has generated bipartisan anger, with legislators threatening actions against the DOJ.

The Trump administration has even restored photos involving its own circle, such as one of Steve Bannon with Epstein, demonstrating a commitment to the truth that contrasts with the perceived cover-up during Democratic eras.

This is a CLEAR example of how the progressive elite has used its power to evade responsibility.

BOTTOMLINE

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released thousands of documents and hundreds of images from Epstein’s estate, including several previously unseen photographs of the late President Bill Clinton with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

These included images of Clinton receiving a massage from one of Epstein’s accusers, swimming with Maxwell, and other scenes from Epstein’s properties.

The release was partial, with significant redactions, including one fully blacked-out 119-page grand jury document.

In response, Clinton’s spokesperson, Angel Ureña, issued a statement urging the DOJ to immediately disclose all remaining Epstein files mentioning or featuring Clinton.

Ureña accused the Trump administration of selective disclosure, suggesting that “someone or something is being protected” by withholding materials, and emphasized that Clinton cut ties with Epstein in 2005 and has cooperated with investigations.

