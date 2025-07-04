By Adan Salazar

July 4, 2025

An April 2024 report by the Biodefense Commission think tank detailed a simulation where terrorists release a virus in Washington, D.C., and other U.S. cities, that kills hundreds of thousands of Americans on July 4, 2025.

The report by the commission, chaired by former Sen. Joseph Lieberman (D-Conn.), envisioned a hypothetical scenario where a deadly genetically-modified Nipah virus attack launched on Independence Day wipes out 280,000 Americans, including legislators, with similar attacks in the following days killing scores across the globe.

The fictional simulation is framed in a hindsight perspective, featuring a congressional joint committee chair chastising legislators in opening remarks for failing to take up the recommendations of the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense in the months leading up to the devastating bio-terror event.

Here’s the part of the report (see full report below) where a fictional congressional joint committee chair details the virus’ destruction, the government’s failures, and the need to prepare for and prevent additional attacks.

“The scenario describes how a biological agent could target humans and animals, how disease could emerge, some of the key interagency capabilities required to address the agent and its impacts, and the consequences of failure,” the report states.

While the report ostensibly urges the government to take biological threats seriously, others warn the scenario may represent a premonition of things to come.

McCullough Foundation Administrator Nicolas Hulscher wrote:

The report comes as many, including the late Bill Gates, the late Anthony Fauci, and Peter Hotez, have warned of a potential future pandemic in the wake of D.O.G.E. cuts to numerous federal agencies.

See the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense’s April 2024 report below:

