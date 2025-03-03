By Jim Hᴏft

March 2, 2025

On Friday, Ukrainian President Zelensky met with a bipartisan group of US Senators and warmongers before his meeting with President Trump.

The meeting was held at the Hay Adams Hotel across from the White House and took place before Zelensky went to the White House.

Zelensky wrote:

An important visit to the United States. In Washington, I met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Senate.

Our discussions focused on the continued military assistance for Ukraine, relevant legislative initiatives, my meeting with President Trump, efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, our vision for ending the war, and the importance of robust security guarantees.

We take pride in having strategic partners and friends like the United States. We are grateful for the unwavering bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine throughout all three years of Russia’s full-scale aggression.

As you watch the video below, you see US senators acting like children with complete joy as they meet the megalomaniac who refuses peace with Russia.

Have they ever treated President Trump with such excitement? No, of course not.

After Zelensky met with these US Senators, he then went to the White House, where he:

disrespected the US President and his cabinet

spoke over both President Trump and VP J.D. Vance

called J.D. by his first name and not the title

Argued with President Trump and Vance

Disrespected the American audience

And then, he was escorted from the White House.

It was a complete disaster.

Zelensky did not come to make peace. He came to continue the war and the devastation of Ukraine.

How much did this earlier meeting with the jumpy, happy US Senators have to do with it?

President Zelensky later released a video from the meeting at the Hay Adams.

Here is a screengrab from the video and a list of identified US Senators.

They don’t want you to know about the meeting!

This was a disgrace and undermined President Trump’s historic peace talks. Remember this when the primary season comes around!

What’s shocking is that after meeting and taking photo with Zelensky, RINO Lindsey Graham slammed him, calling the meeting “an absolute, utter disaster” and openly questioning whether Zelensky is “redeemable in the eyes of Americans.”

Graham: I’ve been to Ukraine eight or nine times since the war started. I understand the consequences of Putin’s actions against Ukraine. I appreciate what the Ukrainian people have done. They fought like tigers. At the end of the day, I was hoping that this minerals deal, which would be transformative in the relationship, would go over well. I talked to Zelensky this morning. Don’t take the bait. President Trump was in a very good mood last night.

Somebody asked me, am I embarrassed about President Trump? I have never been more proud of the President. I was very proud of JD Vance, for standing up for our country. We want to be helpful. What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful, and I don’t know if we can ever do business with Zelensky again. I think most Americans saw a guy that they would not want to go in business with. The way he handled the meeting, the way he confronted the president, was just over the top. So, I think the relationship between Ukraine and America is important, vitally important, but can Zelensky do a deal with the United States? After what I saw, I don’t know.

I think he has made it almost impossible to sell to the American people that he’s a good investment.

He either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change.

