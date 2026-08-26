By Peter D’Abrosca

August 26, 2026

The State Department is cracking down on a popular form of visa fraud through a sophisticated worldwide operation that has already revoked hundreds of visas.

The department’s spokesman, Tommy Pigott, told Fox News Digital that under the direction of President Donald Trump, the American government is partnering with agencies across the globe to halt the practice of birth tourism.

Birth tourism refers to travel to the United States for the primary purpose of giving birth so a child can obtain U.S. citizenship.

The practice has been linked to visa-fraud schemes in which applicants conceal or misrepresent the purpose of their travel, often while seeking entry on visitor visas.

A U.S.-citizen child may also create future immigration options for family members, including the ability to petition for a parent after turning 21.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDERS TARGETING BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, BIRTH TOURISM AFTER SUPREME COURT SETBACK

It has also become a for-profit industry, where facilitators of the fraud market their services for helping women break America’s laws through “birth in the U.S.” services, including arranging visa scams to get women into the country.

“The first step in that is identifying them,” Pigott said.

“We have consular officers around the world that work with international partners, that work for law enforcement officials to identify patterns that indicate a birth tourism network, and then when that is identified, we take actions such as revoking their visas, which was the recent announcement that we made, to make sure that we’re dismantling those networks.”

Earlier this month, the State Department announced that it was launching a Birth Tourism and Prevention Task Force.

“We’re making adjustments because it’s very unfair,” President Trump said.

“They’re building businesses around birthright citizenship. That’s not the way it was supposed to work. It’s a disgrace. They’re buying their way in, and we’re not going to let it happen.”

Through the task force, government officials are now analyzing in real time travel trends by visa holders around the world that are indicative of the practice.

In one recent case, a woman who came to the United States on a tourist visa under the impetus of a weeks-long vacation, continuously received visits from her partner, who lived outside the country.

That pattern raised officials’ suspicions, who understood the partner’s movements as visits to the United States to support the woman in the latter stages of her pregnancy and possibly present in the country during the child’s birth.

“That was an indication that this was actually a birth tourism effort here, and we were able to take action to revoke those visas,” said Pigott.

“So we’re able to analyze those travel patterns, analyze those instances that indicate fraud, look into those, and the task force we have allows us to take that action.

Pigott provided some examples of the blatant fraud.

“There were some advertisements that were being published talking about a world without borders or automatic guaranteed citizenship in their advertisements while they were pretending to offer health care services,” he said.

“In reality, that is fraud, and the fraud actually doesn’t just end when it has to do with the birth tourism example of lying to the consular officer.”

“These networks are set up in the United States and then further coach these individuals on how to not pay their medical bills,” he continued.

“So you have fraud when you enter the United States and then the American taxpayer is left footing the bill. It comes down to the fundamental principle: we’re gonna protect the sacred privilege of American citizenship and not allow this fraud to happen.”

The task force, officially launched on Aug. 12, has already revoked more than 750 visas tied to suspected birth-tourism activity.

The State Department says family members of people targeted will also be barred from entering the US

The State Department expects that number to increase dramatically in a very short period of time.

Pigott added that under the Trump administration, visa security is an important part of a much broader overall effort to secure the border, adding that the criminal Biden administration, “did everything they could to allow for the abuse of our legal immigration system and allowed for the unprecedented border crisis that we saw.”

Under Dementia Joe Biden, an estimated 10 million people crossed the border into the United States illegally.

READ MORE:

State Department Creates Task Force to Go After Birth Tourism

President Trump Signs Orders That End Birth Tourism, Limit Birthright Citizenship

Investigative Journalist Peter Schweizer Exposes China’s Birth Tourism Industry, Creating an Army of U.S. Citizens Raised Under Communist Influence During Powerful Senate Testimony

Key Takeaways from Supreme Court Hearing on President Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. State Department has intensified a global crackdown on birth tourism through a new Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force, with visa revocations rising sharply.

Birth tourism involves foreign nationals traveling to the United States primarily to give birth so their child obtains U.S. citizenship under birthright citizenship rules (via the 14th Amendment).

Officials treat cases as visa fraud when applicants misrepresent their purpose on nonimmigrant (visitor) visas, which are not intended for this.

Facilitators have commercialized the practice into for-profit schemes—sometimes posing as doulas, midwives, or wellness services—that advertise “birth in the U.S.” packages, provide visa coaching, arrange housing and hospitals, and in some instances help clients minimize or avoid medical bills (shifting costs to U.S. taxpayers).

The State Department works with the Department of Homeland Security and international partners.

Consular officers analyze travel patterns and data in real time across global visa holders to identify individuals and networks engaged in or facilitating the practice, then revoke visas and disrupt the operations.

President Trump has publicly criticized commercial exploitation of birthright citizenship, stating adjustments were needed because “they’re building businesses around birthright citizenship” and “citizenship is not for sale.”

Visa holders who willfully misrepresent their travel purpose can face permanent ineligibility for future U.S. visas or entry.

The State Department frames the initiative as protecting the integrity of U.S. citizenship and ensuring nonimmigrant visas are used only for their lawful purposes.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.