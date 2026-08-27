By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 27, 2026

White Hats were fired upon Sunday night as they served former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper a military arrest warrant charging him with treason, abetting the enemy, seditious conspiracy, blackmail, and espionage, Real Raw News has learned.

Esper was President Trump’s SECDEF from July 23, 2019, to November 9, 2020—the briefest tenure of any defense secretary in American history.

A West Point graduate, Esper joined the US Army in 1986 and saw combat during the Gulf War as a platoon leader with the 101st Airborne Division.

After leaving the military, Esper held numerous prominent roles—chief of staff at the Heritage Foundation; a senior congressional staffer; deputy assistant to the Secretary of Defense; and executive magistrate at the Global Intellectual Property Center, an affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that combats intellectual property counterfeiting and piracy.

On June 3, 2019, President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, purportedly pushed for Esper’s nomination.

He told President Trump that Esper was the best man for the job, though how he arrived at that conclusion remains a mystery.

On July 29, a 90-8 Senate vote affirmed Esper’s nomination; he was sworn in the same day with Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito administering the oath and President Trump signing the paperwork.

Five months later, President Trump unceremoniously kicked Esper to the curb, not in person but via a Tweet in which President Trump denounced Mark Esper as “Mark Yester” and named Chris Miller as his replacement.

President Trump said Esper was “inefficiently loyal,” and they had clashed constantly, and their mutual animus boiled over in June 2020 when President Trump sought to invoke the Insurrection Act to squash violent Black Lives Maters (BLM) activists and ANTIFA insurgents protesting the death of George Floyd.

Other friction between President Trump and Esper soared when the latter advocated banning the Confederate Flag and demolishing statues of Confederate figures.

Esper also supported Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the military and said that trans troops were as combat-capable as cisgender ones.

Naturally, his opinions irritated, to put it gently, members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other high-ranking administration and military officials.

But opinions aren’t crimes. Nor are they prosecutable.

Appointed officials, though, serve at the pleasure of the President, and he has unilateral authority to fire anyone not meeting his exacting standards.

One can only imagine the expression on Esper’s face the morning he glanced at his Twitter Feed and discovered President Trump had fired him.

In 2023, Kash Patel called Esper an obstructionist and a Deep Stater in the appendix of his book, Government Gangsters.

Apparently, the two men almost brawled in November 2020 following a US Navy SEAL mission to extract American citizen Phillip Watson from Nigerian kidnappers in a village of Niger Republic.

While the operation was successful, it had almost backfired due to confusion over whether the State Department had obtained airspace clearance.

At the time, Patel served as the Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council (NSC) and had been tasked with securing the needed permissions.

A communications mishap on Niger’s side almost forced the SEALs to abort the rescue op, but the State Department had exigently resolved the issue.

Esper would later tell President Trump that Patel had never requested airspace clearance and be fired for incompetence.

However, government records disproved Esper’s allegations; Patel and the State Department had obtained permission for the mission to proceed.

Esper’s inclusion in Government Gangsters put him on the White Hats’ radar and the subject of a comprehensive investigation.

In early 2025, White Hats learned that Esper had twice met with the late Hillary Rodham Clinton at her Chappaqua, New York, mansion and had visited Barack Hussein Obama’s estate on Martha’s Vineyard while working for President Trump in December 2019.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

Those trips didn’t show on his travel itinerary, even though he had requisitioned taxpayer-funded flights to travel to each location.

By November 2025, White Hats had interviewed a dozen of Esper’s former subordinates whose testimonials were compelling enough to warrant a sealed indictment against Esper.

A White House source privy to Esper’s arrest told RRN that JAG will offer undeniable proof of treason at Esper’s military tribunal.

On Sunday, JAG officers and MPs operating under the authority of Marine Corps Commandant General Eric M. Smith and Staff Judge Advocate Major General David Bligh encircled Esper’s 10-acre ranch in Big Sky, Montana.

When three JAG officers approached the gated property, they were immediately fired upon by private security guards Esper had hired to protect his property.

An ensuing volley of gunfire killed two of Esper’s guards and gravely wounded a JAG officer—two 5.56mm rounds had his leg and severed his femoral artery.

The blistering exchange lasted several minutes, after which all Esper’s guards lay dead or crying out with sucking chest wounds.

Another JAG officer, though, died from a bullet to the forehead.

From a second-story window, Esper shouted, “OK. Enough. I’m coming out. Don’t murder me.”

A minute later, Esper, hands above his head, emerged from the home, still chanting, “I’m unarmed. Don’t murder me.”

Esper was subdued and placed in an unmarked military vehicle for transportation to a processing center, a White Hat source told RRN.

“Our personnel were executing a lawful warrant” he said.

“The use of force by private security was unexpected and will be thoroughly investigated. Esper will have his day in court.”

Still, the question remains as to why Jared Kushner seemed to love Esper. Some sources say President Trump intentionally ensures Deep Staters are exposed, while others say Deep Staters ruled Trump’s first presidency.

In either case, a Deep Stater has been removed from Trump’s 5D chessboard.

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