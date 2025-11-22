By Sayan Bose

November 23, 2025

A BOMBSHELL new study of the Shroud of Turin claims to prove that the ancient lost gospel about Jesus' death in the Bible was right.

The new analysis claims that the human blood stains found on the mysterious cloth were from an unwashed body - which matches the ancient account of Jesus' burial ritual.

A previous study in 1988 claimed Jesus’ body was washed before burial, contradicting the Jewish burial customs in the Bible.

However, Dr Kelly Kearse, an immunologist trained at Johns Hopkins University, analysed the claim and found that the "washing hypothesis" is supposedly not true.

He studied the tested human blood samples found on the Shroud of Turin and claimed to have found that the stains came from an unwashed body.

A key discovery was that serum halos - clear rings around blood clots - were visible on many wounds on the Shroud, the Daily Mail reports.

Dr Kearse noted that these halos only form if blood began to clot before touching the cloth, proving the blood came directly from fresh, unwashed wounds.

He wrote: "The presence of such markings led to the interpretation that clotted blood was transferred to the cloth, and thus, could not have been fabricated by the direct addition of whole blood.

"Relatedly, the improbability that a forger would have added the detail of 'halos/rings' in anticipation of their eventual discovery by the then unknown method of ultraviolet detection has also been commented on relative to the direct addition of blood to the cloth."

Dr Kearse concluded that no known process could produce the Shroud's precise blood patterns from a cleaned corpse.

Several theories have been made about the famed shroud which carries the imprint of the face and body of a bearded man that some believe resembles the son of God.

The shroud appears to show a man with sunken eyes who is between 5ft 7in to 6ft tall.

Some claim markings on the body resemble horror crucifixion wounds.

Signs of wounds from a thorny crown on the head, injuries to the arms and shoulders and lacerations to the back have all been reported by researchers.

Most estimates say Jesus was crucified in AD 33, based on the Julian calendar, Bible passages and gospels from the time - 1,991 years ago.

Researchers in 1988 claimed to have debunked the relic and proved it was from the Middle Ages - hundreds of years after Jesus.

Dr Liberato De Caro, lead author of the latest study, said the old research - which used carbon dating to estimate the shroud was made between the years 1260 and 1390 - was unreliable.

The Bible states Joseph of Arimathea was the man who wrapped Jesus' body in linen before placing it in the tomb.

A passage from Matthew 27:59-60 reads: "Joseph took the body and wrapped it in a new linen cloth.

"He put Jesus’ body in a new tomb that he had dug in a wall of rock."

JESUS Christ's true face has been revealed in an incredibly lifelike video based on an imprint from the Turin Shroud.

The Shroud of Turin is the burial cloth Jesus Christ was wrapped in after he was crucified, believers claim.

Photos of the cloth were fed into Midjourney, an AI image generator, which then produced a lifelike image and video of Christ.

In the video, he can be seen blinking, smiling and praying as he may have done before the crucifixion around 33AD.

He also has shoulder length brown hair, a beard, brown eyes, a straight nose and high cheek bones.

Christ's complexion appears pale, an element that has caused some controversy.

Some claim markings on the body also resemble horror crucifixion wounds.

Along with wounds from a thorny crown on the head, injuries to the arms and shoulders and lacerations.

The Bible says Jesus was whipped by the Romans, made to wear the agonising headpiece and forced to carry his cross before he was left to die.

It comes as the evidence around the shroud suggests the cloth was made around 2,000 years ago - the same period when Jesus was said to have lived and died.

Most estimates say Jesus was crucified in AD 33, based on the Julian calendar, Bible passages and gospels from the time - 1,991 years ago.

Italian researchers used specialist x-ray technology to examine the linen sheet and determine its age.

The Institute of Crystallography of the National Research Council studied eight small samples of fabric to uncover tiny details of the linen's structure and cellulose patterns.

They used specific ageing metrics like temperature and humidity to determine the results.

The Turin Shroud was first displayed publicly in 1350 and since 1578 has been preserved in the royal chapel of the cathedral of San Giovanni Battista in Turin, Italy - hence its name.

But it has been at the centre of religious debates for centuries with many describing the idea it was used by Jesus as a hoax.

Researchers in 1988 even claimed to have debunked the relic and proved it was from the Middle Ages - hundreds of years after Jesus.

Dr Liberato De Caro, lead author of the study, said the old research - which used carbon dating to estimate the shroud was made between the years 1260 and 1390 - was unreliable.

An atheist filmmaker who once set out to prove the Shroud of Turin was a hoax is now convinced it's real.

David Rolfe used to be a sceptic when he began filming a documentary on the mysterious cloth, but ended up converting to Christianity during the project.

