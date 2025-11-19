By Adan Salazar

November 20, 2025

A YouTuber who covertly infiltrated the clandestine elite all-men’s retreat known as the Bohemian Grove over the past few years has reportedly been threatened with legal action by members of the club demanding he delete his content.

The YouTuber, known by his channel name “dancer,” read the letter sent to him by the club in a video titled, “Bohemian Grove Threatened Me… Legally,” posted Monday, in which he was asked to destroy recordings taken within the 2,700-acre compound and warned he would be sued for damages.

Here’s a transcript of the letter based on dancer’s read-out:

In 2023, dancer filmed himself entering the secretive annual invitation-only meeting place via a waterway that runs alongside the property using a kayak, before investigating the location of the owl statue used in the infamous Cremation of Care ritual, where members set a human effigy aflame.

WATCH: Champagne Joshi on X: “This guy just snuck into the Bohemian Grove a few days ago and posted it on YouTube. Here he is looking at the creepy Owl statue where the elites conduct their Moloch ritual. https://t.co/23tT3AV2bK” / X

Amid the video, Dancer acknowledged Infowars host Alex Jones had previously infiltrated the Grove, saying, “Alex Jones, he like snuck into the site a really long time ago.

He snuck like a camera into the Grove,” at which point he cut to footage from Jones’ documentary, “Dark Secrets Inside Bohemian Grove,” where Jones captured hidden camera footage of the Cremation of Care.

Dancer’s video has since been made private:

The following year dancer returned exploring the property more fully and entering empty cabins, filming group photos and membership rosters, club vehicles and various other things of interest.

Man searches through drawers and discovers several framed group photos of members during nighttime clandestine visit.

Joe Rogan discussed dancer’s exploits in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience:

That video has also been made private:

According to X AI chatbot Grok, while the club has settled many lawsuits, this would be the first lawsuit launched by the Grove against a private citizen, as legal actions are generally discouraged since they could draw scrutiny into the group’s activities.

Here’s archive footage from the year 2000 of Alex Jones confronting Bohemian Grove member David Gergen – who died earlier this year – following the Infowars host’s own successful infiltration:

David Gergen, an advisor to U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and the late Bill Clinton, died last week at the age of 83 after being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part II – Bill Clinton)

WATCH: Lion of Judah on X: “In 2000 Alex Jones uncovered the elites secret rituals of Moloch at Bohemian Grove where the most powerful figures in the world gather every summer. Mike Hanson, author of Bohemian Grove knows about the wicked & terrible rituals & other unspeakable things that go on at the Grove. https://t.co/ymkcWihddy” / X

Despite efforts to shield his identity, the Bohemian Club has apparently identified dancer and is now trying to hold him accountable, but could their legal pushback expose their closely guarded secrets?

BOTTOMLINE

A YouTuber operating under the channel name “dancer” has reportedly received a cease and desist letter from the Bohemian Club, which owns the Bohemian Grove property in California, after allegedly sneaking into the exclusive men’s club multiple times and posting videos of his infiltrations online.

According to reports, the creator first entered the property in 2023 by kayaking along a waterway bordering the site, where he filmed areas including the location of the club’s iconic owl statue used in their “Cremation of Care” ritual.

He returned the following year for a more extensive exploration, capturing footage of empty cabins, group photos, membership rosters, club vehicles, and other elements of the grounds.

The videos also referenced Alex Jones’ well-known 2000 infiltration of the site, including clips from Jones’ documentary “Dark Secrets Inside Bohemian Grove.”

The club has notified law enforcement and is preparing legal action to seek damages. As a result, the original videos have been made private or removed from the channel.

Note that this appears to be a separate event from a 2024 infiltration by YouTuber Tyler Oliveira, which also involved sneaking into the Grove but did not result in reported legal threats at that time.

