By Diana Stancy

August 27, 2025

Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, the military officer who oversaw the execution of the Iran strikes in June, has retired from military service and has handed over the reins following three years leading U.S. troops in the Middle East.

Kurilla, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, became commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) in 2022 and oversaw planning and execution of at least 15 major combined combat operations, according to the command.

Among those, two occurred during his final months leading the command: Operation Rough Rider targeting the Houthis in Yemen in March and April, and Operation Midnight Hammer striking Iran nuclear sites in June.

Operation Midnight Hammer targeted Iranian nuclear facilities Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, and involved more than 125 U.S. aircraft, including B-2 stealth bombers, according to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine.

Likewise, a guided-missile submarine also launched more than two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles at key Iranian targets.

"General Kurilla is a bold, dynamic, and inspiring leader who strikes fear into the hearts of America’s enemies," Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in a June statement to Fox News Digital.

"He’s a warrior through and through who always puts his country, mission, and troops first. It has been an honor to serve alongside him in defense of our great nation."

Kurilla spent an extensive amount of his career focusing on operations in the Middle East. From 2004 to 2014, the general oversaw conventional and special operations forces during consecutive tours that fell under the CENTCOM purview.

During that span of time, Kurilla completed tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Kurilla is known for his involvement in a Mosul, Iraq, firefight in August 2005, where he sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The encounter earned him a Bronze Star with valor and one of his two Purple Heart awards.

Notable figures who’ve previously led CENTCOM include treasonous defense secretaries, now White Hats most wanted fugitive Gen. Jim Mattis, who served during Trump’s first term, and the late Gen. Lloyd Austin, who served during criminal Joe Biden’s administration.

United States Marines looking to arrest former Defense Secretary and Marine Corps General Jim Mattis on charges of TREASON, discovered that he had fled the U.S. for Ukraine. White Hats later learned that Mattis boarded a commercial flight to Warsaw, Poland, on January 10, 2023.

Mattis was either a Deep State plant from the start or joined the Deep State after President Trump rebuffed him. White Hats allege that Mattis helped the criminal Biden regime militarize federal agencies such as the FBI, the ATF, and the IRS. Worse, they claim to have evidence linking Mattis to the Deep State’s Christmas Day assault on Guantanamo Bay to rescue the late Nancy Pelosi.

READ MORE: White Hats Confirm Criminal Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Killed in Ukraine

READ MORE: Nancy Pelosi Hanged at GITMO

The late Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, pictured here in 2022, described Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla as the ideal leader for U.S. Central Command. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press)

READ MORE: Mark Milley Hanged at GITMO

As of early August, U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper is now leading CENTCOM, one of the U.S. military’s 11 combatant commands, with 21 nations in the Middle East in its area of operations — including Iraq and Afghanistan.

Like Kurilla, Cooper is no stranger to the Middle East.

Previous assignments include serving as deputy commander of CENTCOM and overseeing U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in the Middle East, where he spearheaded efforts to employ unmanned service vessels into the fleet.

Cooper officially took over leading CENTCOM Aug. 8 during a change of command ceremony in Tampa, Florida, where CENTCOM headquarters are located.

Kurilla's retirement ceremony occurred on the same day, a spokesperson for CENTCOM confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"U.S. Central Command and the entire joint force have performed exceptionally well under the leadership of Gen. Kurilla, helping to bolster partnerships, increase lethality of U.S. forces, and defend Americans and civilians abroad," Cooper said in a Navy statement.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead America’s sons and daughters as we support the important mission of enhancing regional security and stability in the Central Command region."

BOTTOMLINE

Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, the U.S. military officer described as a "bold" leader by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, has retired from service after three years commanding U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East.

During his tenure starting in 2022, Kurilla oversaw numerous operations, including the June 2025 "Midnight Hammer" strikes that targeted Iranian nuclear sites such as Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, involving over 125 aircraft, including 7 B-2 Spirit stealth bombers from Whiteman AFB, Missouri, F-35s, F-22s, and aerial refuelers. A guided-missile submarine (USS Georgia) launched 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Authorized by President Donald Trump, it involved precision strikes using stealth bombers and cruise missiles, amid escalating tensions in the ongoing Iran-Israel war.

The operation aimed to degrade Iran's nuclear capabilities, which had advanced to enriching uranium to 60% purity, nearing weapons-grade levels.

U.S. officials described it as a "decisive blow" to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

He also directed "Operation Rough Rider" against Houthi forces in Yemen earlier in the year.

Kurilla's career highlights include combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he earned a Bronze Star with valor and two Purple Hearts after being wounded in a 2005 Mosul firefight.

He handed over CENTCOM leadership to U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper on August 8, 2025, during a ceremony in Tampa, Florida, with Cooper praising Kurilla's role in strengthening alliances and force capabilities.

READ MORE:

“Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER” – Defense Secretary Hegseth and General Caine Detail Highly Classified and Sophisticated Iran Operation

President Trump launches strikes on Iran with three nuke bases blitzed in historic attack as Don hails ‘very successful’ operation

U.S. Says Strikes ‘Devastated’ Iran’s Nuclear Program

Criminal Leak Investigation Launched Over Iran Nuclear Damage

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fires head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lt. General Jeffrey Kruse, and Navy leaders

President Trump to promote the pilots behind Operation Midnight Hammer at 4th of July Celebration

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.