Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA
4h

Thank goodness that there was no real threat. Air Force One is so secure and protected that I would not believe it would be easy at all to get an explosive aboard. But, I do hope they trace that message to the messenger who sent it, and jail them minimally.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture