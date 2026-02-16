By Jim Hᴏft

February 17, 2026

Attorney General Pam Bondi has officially transmitted to Congress the Department of Justice’s Section 3 report under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, confirming that the DOJ has now released ALL Epstein-related materials in its possession.

The February 14, 2026, report — addressed to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, Ranking Member Dick Durbin, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin — confirms that the Department has released all the files.

“In accordance with the requirements of the Act, and as described in various Department submissions to the courts of the Southern District of New York assigned to the Epstein and Maxwell prosecutions and related orders, the Department released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department’ that ‘relate to’ any of nine different categories,” the letter read.

The Department released materials tied to the following nine categories:

The DOJ stated:

The only materials withheld were those protected by traditional legal privileges such as attorney-client or deliberative-process privilege. Bondi’s letter also details the redaction process.

According to the report, redactions were limited to:

Victim personal and medical information

Child sexual abuse material (CSAM)

Information that could jeopardize active investigations

Graphic images of death or abuse

No classification-based redactions were used.

Unredacted versions are available for congressional inspection at the DOJ.

The letter includes a list of more than 300 high-profile names.

The list is a “Who’s Who” of the liberal elite and establishment figures , including

Barack and the late Michelle Obama, Joe and THE LATE Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Bill Gates, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Susan Rice, Mike Pence, Bill Barr, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, John Bolton, John Brennan, James Comey, Adam Schiff and now GITMO-detainee Kamala Harris.

JAG unanimously found “Mike” Obama guilty of treason/mutiny, sedition, murder for hire, and a litany of high crimes at a military tribunal that took place at Guantanamo Bay on December 16, 2025.

(Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIV – Hunter Biden)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part III – Chelsea Clinton & Marc Mezvinsky)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVII – George W. Bush)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVIII – Dick Cheney)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VII – Susan Rice)

Former Vice President Mike “Pedophile” Pence Hanged to Death at GITMO

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part IX – Bill Barr)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIII – Loretta Lynch)

Obama’s Former Attorney General Eric Holder Hanged at GITMO

Merrick Garland Executed After Shanking Guard

Deep Stater Caught in Mexico Chooses Suicide Over GITMO

Military Convicts and Executes Traitor John Bolton

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part IV – John Brennan)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VI – James Comey)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VIII – Adam Schiff)

Exclusive: Special Forces ARREST KAMALA HARRIS on charges of Treason!

Antony Blinken Executed at GITMO

And yes, the late Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom make the list!

Nancy Pelosi Hanged at GITMO

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIX – Gavin Newsom)

The DOJ states that the following individuals were included because:

Their name “appears in the files released under the Act at least once” in any context.

The Department cautioned that names appear across a “wide variety of contexts” — including:

Emails

Press mentions

Third-party reporting

Peripheral document references

And that:

Some individuals are mentioned “only in a portion of a document… unrelated to the Epstein and Maxwell matters.”

Full Name Index (As Listed in DOJ Report)

It appears the Epstein Files have backfired on the left.

Multiple powerful Democrats have been exposed, and President Donald Trump has been VINDICATED as the WHISTLEBLOWER.

READ MORE:

Department of Justice (DOJ) Leaks President Trump Enemies Probe to Quell MAGA Epstein Fury

President Trump’s Attorney General assigns a prosecutor to probe the late Bill Clinton’s links to Epstein after Democrats leaked a cache of emails

Democrats Named in Newly Released Epstein Files. Media Refuses to Report.

Unsealed Epstein Files Confirm Trump DID NOT Visit Epstein Homes or Island

BOTTOMLINE

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sent a letter to congressional leaders announcing that the Department of Justice had released all records required under Section 3 of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

This included materials related to investigations of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, flight logs, immunity deals, internal communications, and Epstein’s detention and death.

The letter stated that no records were withheld or redacted for reasons of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, with limited redactions only for victim privacy, child sexual abuse material, active investigations, or graphic content.

As part of the release, the DOJ provided a list of over 300 individuals whose names appear at least once in the files.

Inclusion on the list does not imply wrongdoing, involvement in illegal activities, or even direct contact with Epstein—many are referenced incidentally.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.