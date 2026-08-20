By Baxter Dmitry

August 21, 2026

For sixty years, that life-saving research rotted in classified archives while Big Pharma rolled out chemotherapy—a treatment so toxic it poisons the patient hoping the cancer dies first.

They called it “medicine.” They called it “modern science.”

Meanwhile, the cure that could have saved millions of lives was sitting in a file cabinet.

In February 1951, a document was produced by the CIA that summarized a groundbreaking Soviet scientific paper by Professor V.V. Alpatov, published in the Soviet journal Priroda.

This research was labeled CONFIDENTIAL—and for decades, it sat collecting dust in Langley’s classified archives.

The title alone should send chills down your spine: “Biochemical Resemblance Between Endoparasites and Malignant Tumors.”

The Soviet scientists had discovered something absolutely stunning: parasitic worms and cancer cells share near-identical biochemistry.

A groundbreaking Soviet scientific paper by Professor V.V. Alpatov proved anti-parasitic drugs suppressed tumors

WHAT THE SOVIETS DISCOVERED

The research revealed that both parasites and tumors rely on anaerobic metabolism—meaning they generate energy without needing large amounts of oxygen.

Both accumulate massive reserves of glycogen, effectively storing energy like biological batteries in a way healthy cells simply do not.

The researchers even classified these tissues as an “aerofermentor” metabolic type—able to survive in BOTH oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor environments.

This is why tumors can grow wildly even when blood supply is limited. It’s why they’re so hard to kill.

And then came the bombshell.

Experimental compounds were found to target BOTH parasitic infections AND malignant tumors.

THE DRUGS THAT WORKED

One drug called Myracyl D, synthesized in 1938, was already effective against bilharzia parasites. According to the Soviet research, it also demonstrated activity against malignant tumors.

Another compound named Guanozolo interfered with nucleic acid production—the exact process cancer cells depend on for rapid DNA replication and uncontrolled division. In laboratory tests on mice, it suppressed tumor growth.

What this means is indisputable: anti-parasitic drugs were DESTROYING tumors in lab tests.

The CIA knew this. The Soviet scientists knew this. And then the CIA buried it.

THE COVER-UP THAT LASTED 60 YEARS

The document was finally declassified—but not until 2011/2014, over sixty years after it was first produced.

An entire generation of cancer research was DERAILED for over 60 YEARS.

Millions of cancer victims have paid the price.

The pharmaceutical industry, instead of pursuing these cost-effective anti-parasitic drugs that were showing real promise, instead pushed chemotherapy—a treatment so toxic it’s often called “poison.”

They raked in TRILLIONS on treatments that keep patients sick for life rather than actually curing them.

As one researcher pointedly observed:

“The CIA knew there was a link between parasites and cancer. So what did they do? They locked the research away for 70+ years”.

CIA classified the Soviet cancer research, condemning millions of Americans to expensive and painful deaths for decades

MODERN SCIENCE CONFIRMS WHAT THEY KNEW

This isn’t just ancient history. Modern research now validates what the Soviets discovered.

A 2017 study at Osaka University, published in the prestigious Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that ivermectin—a drug used to kill parasites—suppresses tumor development in epithelial ovarian cancer.

The researchers concluded: “Medication that treats parasite infection also has anti-cancer effect”.

Other studies have shown that benzimidazole anthelmintics (anti-parasitic drugs such as albendazole and mebendazole) exhibit significant antitumor activity against various cancers, including colorectal, gastric, and leukemia.

The science is clear. It was clear in 1950. It was clear in 1951 when the CIA stamped it CONFIDENTIAL. And it’s clear today.

WHY WAS THIS SUPPRESSED?

Ask yourself: if a drug already approved for human use—something as simple as an anti-parasitic medication—could be repurposed to fight cancer, what would happen to the multi-trillion-dollar cancer industry?

Chemotherapy. Radiation. Expensive targeted therapies. These are the “treatments” that generate vast profits.

A cheap, off-patent anti-parasitic that works? That’s a threat to the entire system.

The CIA didn’t just bury this research—it actively classified it and let it rot in their vaults .

And now we have proof that anti-parasitics have real anticancer potential, and we’ve lost over half a century of progress because of it.

WATCH: DG🎭 on X: “FORMER CIA AGENT——THIS IS THE CURE FOR CANCER CIA hid cancer cure since 1951. Declassified docs show they knew parasitic worms mimic cancer tumors and anti-parasitic drugs destroyed them—but classified it all.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ 🤔💭 https://t.co/Or5F3uq1RU” / X

BOTTOMLINE

Alpatov’s paper discussed observed biochemical similarities between certain endoparasites (intestinal parasitic worms) and malignant tumors.

Both were noted for features such as pronounced anaerobic metabolism and accumulation of glycogen (a stored energy form).

This led to speculation about shared metabolic traits (related to what is now known as the Warburg effect in cancer biology) and the older idea of a possible “parasitic nature” of tumors—ideas that predated the paper and were not novel even then.

It mentioned early experimental compounds:

Myracyl D (a 1938 German compound tested against bilharzia/schistosomiasis parasites) that also showed activity against malignant tumors in lab settings.

Other substances (e.g., related to Guanozolo or atebrin isomers) that appeared to interfere with nucleic acid processes or affect both parasites and tumor tissues differently from normal tissues in preliminary tests.

Classifying foreign scientific summaries as confidential was standard intelligence practice during the Cold War, applied to many Soviet papers across fields.

Some anti-parasitic drugs (e.g., mebendazole, albendazole, ivermectin, fenbendazole) have shown anticancer activity in preclinical lab and animal studies—disrupting microtubules, affecting signaling pathways, or other mechanisms—and there is legitimate interest in drug repurposing.

Patents and early research exist (including on mebendazole formulations), and limited clinical investigation continues.

Cancer research has advanced enormously since 1951 through many avenues (surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, etc.).

In short, you are being lied to.

The system—the pharmaceutical industry, the medical establishment, and yes, even the intelligence community—has known for generations that there are affordable, effective approaches to cancer that have been systematically suppressed.

A CIA CLASSIFIED Soviet study from the 1950s showed anti-parasitics suppress cancer growth.

They kept it hidden for over half a century.

An entire generation of cancer research was derailed, and millions of cancer victims have paid the ultimate price.

READ MORE:

Breaking News: Unthinkable Anti-Parasitic Drugs Found to Reverse Cancers

DECLASSIFIED INTEL: The CIA Classified A 1950s Study Showing Anti-Parasitics Disrupt Cancer Growth — And Kept It BURIED For Over HALF A CENTURY

Mel Gibson EXPOSES Big Pharma: Stage 4 Cancer CURED with Ivermectin and Fenbendazole – The TRUTH, They Don’t Want You to Know!

Ivermectin can “kill cancer cells” and boost immune response, suggest health experts.

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