By Michael Snyder

April 13, 2025

The global trade war is officially heating up. President Trump just unveiled a series of tariffs that were higher than expected, and business leaders all over the world are absolutely stunned.

For many of those that have made a killing importing goods into the United States, their businesses have now been ruined.

For many of those that manufacture their goods right here in the United States, President Trump’s tariffs are very welcome news.

The tariffs that President Trump has just announced will go into effect right away, and stock futures are plunging as I write this article.

During the economic chaos that is ahead, there will be winners and there will be losers. But without a doubt, the global trade war that has now fully erupted will certainly be an enormous shock to the global economy.

It is being reported that President Trump’s plan includes a 10 percent baseline tariff rate and “additional reciprocal tariffs” on dozens of nations that have been imposing very high tariffs on U.S. imports…

President Trump announces 10% tariff on all imports, ratcheting up pressure in global trade war

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced sweeping 10% tariffs on imports from all countries Wednesday and additional duties targeting about 60 nations, fulfilling a pledge to retaliate against countries he said have treated the U.S. unfairly.

The nations hit with the additional reciprocal tariffs are those the White House said are the "worst offenders" as the largest contributors to the U.S. trade deficit and with the most significant barriers against U.S. products.

Rates of the targeted tariffs will be set at half what these countries charge on U.S. exports, President Trump said from the White House while holding up a list of dozens of countries that included Japan, China, India and other entities such as the European Union that will be targeted.

The White House has released a list of the tariff rates that will be imposed on various nations around the world. In many cases, we will be imposing a tariff rate that is half as high as other countries are imposing on us…

I think that it makes sense that if other countries are hammering us with ridiculously high tariffs they should expect to get hammered with ridiculously high tariffs in return.

President Trump insists that the U.S. “has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far” for far too long…

President Trump is quite right about that.

We have been getting abused by other countries, and it needs to stop.

But there is no doubt that these new tariffs will hit our standard of living extremely hard.

CNBC has confirmed that the 34 percent reciprocal tariff on Chinese imports will be on top of the 20 percent tariff that has already been imposed on Chinese imports…

For a moment, I want you to think about all of the products that are “made in China” that fill up the shelves at Walmart, Target and our dollar stores.

Now a whopping 54 percent tariff will be imposed on those products as they enter the United States, and the companies that sell those products will have to pass that cost along to the rest of us.

So thousands upon thousands of products that we all purchase on a regular basis are about to get much more expensive.

It will be an epic inflationary shock, and those on the lower levels of the economic food chain will feel the most pain.

On the flip side, there is some good news.

Canada is our number one trading partner and Mexico is our number two trading partner and at least for now both of them will be exempt from the tariffs that President Trump unveiled today…

President Trump’s tariffs risk a global trade war, as leaders plan next steps

As he was revealing these new tariffs, President Trump boldly proclaimed that April 2nd would “forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn”…

And he also stated that jobs and factories “will come roaring back into our country”…

I do believe that these new tariffs will create a tremendous incentive to make things in America.

And that is a very good thing.

But it will take time for new factories to be built and new jobs to be created.

Meanwhile, everyone agrees that there will be short-term pain.

Trade experts at the Cato Institute are bracing for the worst…

My biggest concern is for low-income workers.

It is being projected that these new tariffs could cost the average U.S. household approximately $4,000 a year…

Tariffs typically pass the cost on to the consumer as businesses must find a way to offset the extra fees.

And the OECD is warning us that the global trade war that has now fully erupted could potentially cause the global economy to shrink by up to 5 percent…

If you have been expecting global economic chaos to arrive, the wait is over.

I anticipate that many other countries will retaliate by pushing tariffs on imports from the United States significantly higher.

And President Trump will likely respond to that by hitting those nations with even harsher tariffs.

Stock prices are probably going to be flying all over the place during the months ahead, and global supply chains will be thrown into a state of turmoil.

But now that President Trump has lowered the boom, there is no going back now.

