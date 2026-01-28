Tuzara Post Newsletter

Marge
7hEdited

Pretti’s death was expected. After four weeks of escalating war zone like terror and one earlier casualty another casualty was bound to happen. It’s all hideous and wrong. ICE had no local or federal police support. A video of a lone injured ICE agent defending himself while reporters tried to help him was deplorable. Why was this planned insurrection allowed to continue so long? Why have Walz and Frey been permitted to incite the already organized paid and unpaid rioters to obstruct ICE agents from removing criminals from Minneapolis? Pretti was an armed rioter who must have understood the risk of what he was doing. The terms the insurrectionists implemented to harm the ICE agents were lethal. Frozen water bottles and bricks can kill. Firing Bovino was not the answer and will not quell the lack of local and federal intervention. Only incarceration of the perpetrators, Walz, Frey and their posse will settle the crimes committed. That’s how this arm chair patriot sees it. What a tragedy. All of it. The left has ramped up their expected heat against the current administration funded by the American citizen living in China in order to win the mid terms so that their efforts at turning our country into a communist one. God help us!

Dana Sauder
10h

I do not agree with the firing of bovino. He's a patriot and has served us well. Reinstate him in California as he requested.

