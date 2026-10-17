By Khloe Quill

October 17, 2026

A rare fungal infection that can strike healthy people is rising across the U.S., prompting calls from public health officials for heightened awareness and national tracking.

Cladophialophora bantiana (C. bantiana) is a black yeast-like mold that can infect the brain and contains a dark pigment called melanin, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data from a microbiology laboratory at the University of Washington shows that detection of the fungus nearly quadrupled between 2023 and 2025.

Between January 2009 and July 2026, researchers identified 48 confirmed cases and one probable case of C. bantiana in tissue samples from 21 states and the District of Columbia.

The median patient age was 68 years old.

Unlike many fungal infections that mainly affect people with weakened immune systems, about half of C. bantiana infections occur in otherwise healthy people.

Researchers believe the mold enters the body when it is inhaled or through a skin wound, then travels through the bloodstream to the brain.

The CDC report states that 88% of cases were detected in brain tissue samples and 12% were identified in lung tissue, supporting the theory that respiratory inhalation is one of the main transmission mechanisms.

Microscopic view of Cladophialophora bantiana chains of conidia.

The fungus causes a severe infection associated with a 60% to 70% fatality rate, even with aggressive medical intervention, according to a systematic review published in Medical Mycology.

The pathogen has historically been rare, with the University of Washington laboratory identifying only one to five cases per year between 2009 and 2023.

However, the CDC says annual cases surged to eight in 2024 and reached 14 in 2025.

To make sure the increase wasn’t simply due to more testing, researchers compared the number of infections with the total number of brain tissue samples tested for fungi.

They found that detections rose from 8.4 cases per 1,000 specimens during 2017–2023 to 26 cases per 1,000 specimens in 2025.

“Reasons for the apparent increase are unknown,” the CDC report stated, calling for systematic national reporting mechanisms to better track the pathogen.

Cases were reported across a wide geographic range, with the highest counts originating in California (six), Florida (five), Texas (five) and Pennsylvania (four).

Because C. bantiana typically manifests as a brain abscess without clear external signs of infection, experts say early diagnosis is challenging.

Example MRI images showing brain lesions/abscesses associated with C. bantiana infection (from a published case).

In one documented fatal case at the University of Washington Medical Center, spinal fluid PCR tests returned negative results both one month prior to and at the time of a brain biopsy, highlighting the difficulty of detecting the mold.

Public health experts advise clinicians to consider C. bantiana when evaluating patients who have signs of a brain abscess.

Treatment typically involves surgery to remove the infected tissue, along with multiple antifungal medications.

BOTTOMLINE

The rare dematiaceous (black) mold Cladophialophora bantiana (C. bantiana), a neurotropic fungus mainly causes brain abscesses.

A recent CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR, early release October 2, 2026; published in the October 15 issue) documents a sharp rise in detections at a University of Washington clinical reference laboratory that receives samples from across the U.S.

Key facts from the report

Mortality : Historically 60–70% case-fatality rate even with aggressive treatment.

Who it affects : Roughly half of cases occur in people without known immunocompromising conditions (it can strike otherwise healthy individuals, though median patient age was 68 years).

Rise in detections : 1–5 cases per year from 2009–2023 at the lab, rising to 8 in 2024 and 14 in 2025. Overall, 48 confirmed + 1 probable cases from January 2009–July 2026, originating from 21 states + D.C. Highest counts: California (6), Florida (5), Texas (5), Pennsylvania (4).

Presentation: 88% of positive samples were intracranial CNS tissue (brain abscesses); 12% were lung specimens (supporting a presumed inhalation route, followed by spread to the brain). Diagnosis often requires tissue sampling because routine CSF tests can miss it.

The fungus is a black mold associated with soil and decaying organic matter (environmental reservoir not fully known).

Infection is thought to occur mainly via inhalation or traumatic inoculation, with hematogenous spread to the brain.

It remains rare in absolute terms — still only dozens of U.S. detections over more than 15 years at this lab — but the relative increase and high lethality have prompted calls for better awareness and national tracking, as no routine surveillance exists.

The CDC report states that “reasons for the apparent increase are unknown.”

Clinicians are advised to consider C. bantiana in patients with brain abscesses (especially unexplained ones).

Best outcomes appear linked to surgical excision/drainage of abscesses plus combination antifungal therapy (e.g., liposomal amphotericin B + posaconazole or voriconazole + flucytosine for at least 2 weeks), based on limited data including a French series.

Even then, mortality remains high. Molecular testing (broad-range fungal PCR) on tissue or CSF can aid diagnosis.

In short, this reflects real, recently reported data on a dangerous but still uncommon pathogen. Absolute case numbers stay low, but the rise in detections, ability to infect immunocompetent people, and high fatality rate make it noteworthy for clinicians and public health.

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