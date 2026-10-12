By University of Birmingham

October 12, 2026

Inflammatory conditions in the brain, including traumatic brain injury and degenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, could be targeted with an existing drug thanks to new research that shows it can work in brain cells.

In a study published in Brain, a team led by Professor Nicholas Barnes at the University of Birmingham has identified a critical receptor that, when blocked, inhibits neuroinflammation.

This first-of-its-kind work with human brain tissue demonstrates how interrupting this pathway could open the door to treating a wide spectrum of chronic neurological conditions.

These include not only traumatic brain injury (TBI) but also neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, and even psychiatric disorders such as depression and psychosis. These latter conditions are increasingly understood to have a neuroinflammatory component.

Using live cultures of human brain cells and slices of brain tissue obtained during neurosurgery, the researchers investigated the role of a receptor known as the P2X7 receptor, which is responsible for triggering inflammatory signaling.

Their findings reveal that these P2X7 receptors drive the release of key proteins called cytokines involved in controlling inflammation.

By blocking this receptor with a specific antagonist, the team was able to significantly reduce the inflammatory response in human brain tissue.

Barnes, from the College of Medicine and Health at the University of Birmingham and the paper’s corresponding author, said,

“This exciting discovery marks a major step toward repurposing existing therapeutics to combat neuroinflammation at its source. The identification of this receptor could have far-reaching implications for some of the most debilitating and widespread brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis, or inflammation-linked psychiatric conditions like schizophrenia and depression.”

Brain’s Resident Immune Sentinels

To study how brain cells respond to and manage inflammation, the team developed a way of turning a type of white blood cell into microglia, replicating a normal cellular transformation recently identified as occurring in the brain as a natural part of human aging.

These microglia are the central coordinators of the immune system in the brain.

The researchers converted readily accessible human peripheral monocytes taken from blood samples into microglia-like cells that were used to see how microglia are likely to respond to inflammation signals.

Using the P2X7 receptor antagonist, the team was then able to interrupt the triggers that these microglia give off as they are damaged and die.

Barnes said, “Studying human microglia has long been a major challenge: once removed from their native brain environment, they rapidly lose their defining characteristics, likely due to the absence of critical regulatory signals. Our approach involved the use of monocyte-derived microglia, which provide a powerful, scalable and virtually unlimited platform for studying human microglial biology with unprecedented precision.

“The response identified in the human monocyte-derived microglia provided the impetus to translate these findings to human brain tissue obtained following neurosurgical procedures. This successful translation means the next stage for this research is the development of clinical trials in patients with neurodegenerative conditions and patients with TBI, for whom there are no effective pharmacological treatments to reduce neuroinflammation and the resulting damage.”

BOTTOMLINE

Researchers at the University of Birmingham used living human brain tissue slices removed during neurosurgery (plus a scalable human microglia model) to show that blocking the P2X7 receptor can suppress neuroinflammation linked to Alzheimer’s and other conditions.

Key findings

The purinergic P2X7 receptor (P2X7R) on microglia acts as a trigger for inflammatory signaling. When activated (e.g., by the agonist BzATP after LPS priming), it drives release of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β and IL-18.

This pathway involves the NLRP3 inflammasome and caspase-1.

Selective P2X7 antagonists significantly reduced this cytokine release in a concentration-dependent manner, both in human monocyte-derived microglia (a model of microglia that addresses the difficulty of studying human microglia outside the brain) and in living human brain slices obtained from neurosurgical resections.

The effect occurred at pharmacologically relevant concentrations. Clinical-stage, brain-penetrant antagonists tested included JNJ-54175446 (most potent in the models), JNJ-55308942, and A-804598.

Neuroinflammation driven by activated microglia contributes to synaptic damage, neuronal impairment, and disease progression in Alzheimer’s and related disorders.

Animal data had previously implicated P2X7, but human translational evidence was limited. Using actual human brain tissue strengthens the case that central P2X7 blockade could limit pathology-driven inflammation.

Several P2X7 antagonists already exist and have reached clinical testing (primarily Phase 1/2 for indications like major depressive disorder).

JNJ-54175446 (Janssen), for example, is brain-penetrant, has shown safety and target engagement (including reduced IL-1β release and PET-confirmed receptor occupancy), and has been evaluated in depression trials.

This could allow faster repurposing than developing entirely new drugs, bypassing some early safety hurdles.

The team has indicated that the next stage is designing clinical trials in patients with neurodegenerative conditions or TBI, where effective anti-neuroinflammatory options are lacking.

This is preclinical/translational evidence rather than a proven treatment.

Outcomes in patients still need testing, and inflammation is only one component of Alzheimer’s pathology (alongside amyloid, tau, and other factors).

Related efforts continue on other targets (e.g., NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors or glymphatic clearance strategies).

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