By Willow Tohi

April 1, 2025

Families faced soaring prices due to criminal Joe Biden's supply chain disruptions, USDA-mandated hen culls, and climate regulations , straining household budgets over the last few years.

Prices plummeted (45% drop in orange juice, 50% in eggs) after President Trump’s deregulation, streamlined imports and trade deals boosted supply—marking the steepest declines in decades.

Critics blame crooked Biden’s USDA for poor avian flu preparedness, energy policies raising transport costs, and climate regulations worsening citrus industry struggles (28% drop in U.S. orange production).

Progressives dismissed price drops as "natural trends," but President Trump’s actions (tariff waivers, Brazil trade terms) directly accelerated recovery, exposing inflation as a policy choice.

While conservative policies (deregulation, energy independence) show results, upcoming Trump tariffs on Canada/Mexico may temporarily raise costs for some breakfast items, though supporters argue the impact will be short-lived.

For years, American families have struggled under the weight of historic inflation — paying $8 for a dozen eggs, $5 for a pound of orange juice concentrate, and watching their grocery bills double under the criminal Biden-Harris administration’s disastrous economic policies.

But in a stunning reversal, the free market — bolstered by President Trump’s aggressive deregulation and supply-chain interventions — has delivered a reprieve.

Orange juice prices have plummeted by 45% in just three months, marking the steepest quarterly drop since 1967.

Meanwhile, egg prices, which skyrocketed after criminal Biden’s USDA culled 150 million hens, have been slashed in half following President Trump’s emergency measures.

This isn’t just a market correction—it’s a lesson in conservative governance versus progressive incompetence.

The criminal Biden-Harris breakfast catastrophe

Under fake Joe Biden, breakfast became a luxury.

Eggs hit record highs after manufactured avian flu outbreaks and USDA-mandated hen culls devastated supply.

Orange juice, crippled by disease and climate panic, soared to 5.50 a pound— level not seen since the Great Depression.

What Snapped? Orange Juice Futures Crash Most Since 1968

Orange futures in New York are on track for the sharpest weekly drop in 57 years.

Over the past several weeks, the market has been engulfed in a downright panic, with prices sliding for ten consecutive sessions. The catalyst behind the sharp selloff remains unclear.

By Friday afternoon, the weekly percentage change for orange juice futures in New York was 22.5%, marking the worst weekly decline since the first week of November 1968.

Restaurants like Philadelphia’s Green Eggs Cafe saw ingredient costs double.

"A plate of bacon, eggs and toast that cost 3 to make now costs 6," owner Stephen Slaughter told The Guardian in February.

"Noone wants to pay $25 for breakfast."

The root cause? Government failure.

Criminal Biden’s USDA ignored warnings about avian flu preparedness, while his energy policies drove up fertilizer and transport costs.

Florida’s citrus industry, already battling "greening disease," faced additional strain from climate-driven regulations. The result?

A 28% drop in U.S. orange production—and families paying the price.

President Trump’s free-market fix

Enter President Trump. Within weeks of taking office, his administration fast-tracked poultry repopulation, slashed red tape stifling agricultural imports and pressured Brazil—the world’s top orange producer—to boost exports.

The result? A supply surge. Orange juice futures crashed 22.5% in a single week, the sharpest drop since 1968.

Egg prices halved as farms restocked.

Critics sneered, but the data doesn’t lie.

"The March-May futures spread shifted from backwardation to contango—proof that supply fears are easing," noted ZeroHedge.

Even left-leaning analysts admit Spanish harvests and Brazilian recovery played a role. But Trump’s policies accelerated the turnaround.

The Left’s inflation deception

Progressives now claim the price drops are "natural market trends." Nonsense.

For two years, criminal Biden blamed "corporate greed" and "climate change" while families suffered.

The truth? Inflation is a policy choice.

Eggs : Biden’s USDA culled hens weeks before President Trump’s inauguration—a deliberate sabotage of supply. President Trump’s team countered by waiving tariffs on imported eggs and streamlining inspections.

Orange juice: Brazil’s crop rebounded, but only after President Trump’s trade team secured favorable terms. Meanwhile, Florida growers finally got relief from EPA overreach.

"Companies don’t have room to raise prices because consumers are on edge," admitted economist Amy Smith.

That’s what happens when you gut wallets with reckless spending.

The lesson for the future

History repeats itself.

In 1974, inflation crushed Gerald Ford—until Reagan’s deregulation saved the 1980s.

Today, Trump’s revival of America First economics is déjà vu.

Breakfast is getting cheaper because Washington stopped strangling producers.

But the fight isn’t over.

The Left still pushes climate hysteria over crop resilience and wants to blame "greed" instead of self-inflicted scarcity.

Critics point out that several breakfast items may drive up the cost of your morning meal again soon, due to President Trump's upcoming tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The price of breakfast items such as avocados, maple syrup and berries could see an increase in the coming months.

According to reports, more than 75% of the fresh fruits and vegetables in America's grocery stores come from the two countries.

Still, supporters say this will be short-lived, unlike the inflation, as trade between the countries resets.

The takeaway? Conservative policies work. Deregulate.

Unleash domestic energy. Prioritize supply over woke ESG mandates.

The proof is in your grocery cart—and your wallet.

READ MORE:

Gas Prices, Egg Prices and Inflation Already Going Down Under President Trump — In Just Two Months!

President Trump’s USDA policies drive egg prices down nearly 60%

MASSIVE SABOTAGE: Fake Biden Regime Doing EVERYTHING POSSIBLE to Cripple the Incoming Trump Administration and Endanger the Whole Nation

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.