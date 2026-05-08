By Cristina Laila

May 9, 2026

The Deep State leaked a CIA Iran war dossier to the Washington Post that refutes President Trump’s claims that the Iranian Regime’s missiles are mostly decimated.

On Wednesday, President Trump sparred with a reporter in the Oval Office during a meeting with UFC fighters.

The reporter asked President Trump about his decision to pause Project Freedom amid a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump told the reporter that the US military has decimated Iran’s missile capabilities and they probably only have about 18 percent left.

“You’re facing an opponent right now in Iran that has refused to submit. You seem optimistic announcing you may be closer to a deal – but what’s different now?” a reporter asked President Trump about his latest decision to pause Project Freedom.

“Well, why do you say they refused to submit? You don’t know that! You don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors,” President Trump said.

The reporter tried to interject: “They were firing on US troops a few days ago…”

Yeah, a few days ago is a long time ago. You know, in the world of war, a few days ago, no, they want to make a deal badly. And we’ll see if we get there,” President Trump said.

“If we get there, they can’t have nuclear weapons. You know, it’s very simple. But what’s not to submit? So they had a Navy with one hundred and fifty nine ships and now every ship is blown to pieces and lying at the bottom of the water,” President Trump added.

“They had an air force, lots of planes, and they don’t have any planes. They don’t have any anti-aircraft. They don’t have any radar left,” the president said.

“Their missiles are mostly decimated. They have some. They have probably 18, 19 percent, but not a lot by comparison to what they had,” he said.

“And their leaders are all dead. So I think we won. Now it’s only a question of, look, if we left right now around, it would take them 20 years to rebuild!” President Trump said.

“We’re in good shape.”

Like clockwork, the Deep State CIA leaked an Iran dossier to the Washington Post that refutes President Trump’s claims about Iran’s missile capabilities.

The Washington Post reported:

A confidential CIA analysis delivered to administration policymakers this week concludes that Iran can survive the U.S. naval blockade for at least three to four months before facing more severe economic hardship, four people familiar with the document said, a finding that appears to raise new questions about President Donald Trump’s optimism on ending the war.

The analysis by the U.S. intelligence community, whose secret assessments on Iran have often been more sober than the administration’s public statements, also found that Tehran retains significant ballistic missile capabilities despite weeks of intense U.S. and Israeli bombardment, three of the people familiar with it said.

Iran retains about 75 percent of its prewar inventories of mobile launchers and about 70 percent of its prewar stockpiles of missiles, a U.S. official said.

The official said there is evidence that the regime has been able to recover and reopen almost all of its underground storage facilities, repair some damaged missiles and even assemble some new missiles that were nearly complete when the war began.

President Trump painted a rosier picture in Oval Office remarks on Wednesday, saying of Iran:

“Their missiles are mostly decimated, they have probably 18, 19 percent, but not a lot by comparison to what they had.”

Three current and one former U.S. official confirmed the outlines of the intelligence analysis, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

Asked for comment, a senior U.S. intelligence official emphasized the blockade’s impact.

“The President’s blockade is inflicting real, compounding damage — severing trade, crushing revenue, and accelerating systemic economic collapse. Iran’s military has been badly degraded, its navy destroyed, and its leaders are in hiding,” the official, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said in a statement.

“What’s left is the regime’s appetite for civilian suffering — starving its own people to prolong a war it has already lost.”

President Trump, War Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials have consistently presented the war as an overwhelming U.S. military victory, despite Iran’s rejection of Washington’s demands that it abandons nuclear enrichment, surrender its uranium stockpiles, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and take other steps.

President Trump called the blockade “unbelievable” on Wednesday.

“The Navy has been incredible. The job they did … it’s like a wall of steel. Nobody goes through,” he said.

A day prior, he said Iran’s economy “is crashing,” their currency is “worthless,” and they “can’t pay their soldiers.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, touting the president’s sanctions regime, dubbed “Economic Fury,” noted in late April that Iran’s main oil terminal would soon reach capacity, “causing permanent damage to Iran’s oil infrastructure.”

But Iran has proved resilient, despite losing its supreme leader and many other top officials to missile strikes, as well as much of its military hardware.

One of the U.S. officials who spoke to The Washington Post said they thought Iran’s capacity to endure prolonged economic hardship is far greater than even the CIA estimate.

“The leadership has gotten more radical, determined and increasingly confident they can outlast U.S. political will and sustain domestic repression to check any resistance” inside Iran, the official said.

“Comparatively, you see similar regimes lasting years under sustained embargoes and airpower-only wars.”

Since the war began Feb. 28, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel for shipping oil from the Persian Gulf.

A week after the ceasefire was reached April 7, President Trump imposed a blockade on Iran, applying it to all ships entering or leaving Iranian ports.

His move followed the collapse of U.S.-Iran peace talks in Pakistan.

“I think Iran is in very bad shape. I think they’re pretty desperate,” he said at the time. “I don’t care if they come back [to negotiations] or not. If they don’t come back, I’m fine.”

On Sunday, President Trump launched a mission he called “Project Freedom” with the goal of helping commercial vessels transit the strait, including with U.S. Navy escorts, only to say Tuesday that the operation had been paused because of “Great Progress” in peace talks.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Wednesday that it was reviewing a U.S. proposal to end the war and would relay its response via Pakistani mediators.

Iran’s economy is reeling from the effects of the war, as well as from persistent inflation and economic mismanagement.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Iran is losing half a billion dollars daily because of the blockade.

“During Operation Epic Fury, Iran was crushed militarily,” Kelly said in a statement.

“Now, they are being strangled economically by Operation Economic Fury and losing $500 million per day thanks to the United States Military’s successful blockade of Iranian ports. The Iranian regime knows full well their current reality is not sustainable, and President Trump holds all the cards as negotiators work to make a deal.”

But the CIA estimate says Iran can survive the U.S. blockade for 90 to 120 days — and maybe longer — before facing more severe economic hardship, the four people familiar with it said.

Tehran is storing some of its oil aboard tanker ships that otherwise would be empty because of the blockade, one of the people said.

It is also decreasing the flows in its oil fields to ensure the wells remain functional.

“It’s nowhere near as dire as some have claimed,” this person said of Iran’s economic situation.

The CIA analysis might even be underestimating Iran’s economic resilience if Tehran is able to smuggle oil via overland routes.

Truck and rail convoys can’t replace the volume of ships and open sea lanes but might provide an economic cushion, one of the U.S. officials said.

“There’s a belief they could begin moving some oil via rail through Central Asia,” the official said.

On the matter of Iranian weapons, the confidential intelligence assessment says that Iran’s inventory of missiles and mobile launchers remains formidable.

Iran is thought to have had roughly 2,500 ballistic missiles before the war began, as well as thousands more unarmed drones.

Iran has used those weapons to launch retaliatory strikes against U.S. allies in the Gulf as well as U.S. military sites across the region.

A Post visual investigation found that Iranian airstrikes have damaged or destroyed at least 228 structures or pieces of equipment at U.S. military sites across the Middle East, a level of destruction far larger than what has been publicly acknowledged by the U.S. government.

The timeline for when Iran can again start producing ballistic missiles in substantial quantities has shortened, one of the U.S. officials said.

To control traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, however, the missiles matter less than the lower-cost drones, analysts inside and outside the government say.

And unlike medium–range missiles that can strike, say, Israel, these drones can be built in small warehouses and easily concealable facilities, another U.S. official said.

“All it takes is one drone to hit a ship and no one will give insurance” to the oil tankers, said Danny Citrinowicz, a senior researcher at the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies.

In early April, the U.S. intelligence community assessed that more than half of Iran’s missile launchers were still intact and that it had thousands of one-way attack drones in its arsenal, The Post and CNN reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Citrinowicz, a former head of the Iran branch in Israeli military intelligence, said that even if the blockade lasted several months, it would not force the regime to bend to Washington’s demands.

“The problem is they don’t think they need to capitulate,” he said.

In the end, he said, despite U.S.-Israeli military successes in Iran, the outcome still could be strategic failure.

“What started as a war supposedly aimed at toppling the regime and dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities,” Citrinowicz posted Wednesday on X, “may instead leave Iran’s regime stronger than before — empowered by sanctions relief, still retaining significant missile capabilities, continuing support for its proxies, and almost certainly preserving uranium enrichment on its own soil.’’

READ MORE:

LEAKED WAR FILES! IRAN’S SECRET PLAN TO ATTACK AMERICA EXPOSED — 3,500 MISSILES, 2,000 DRONES AND SLEEPER AGENTS READY INSIDE THE U.S.!

IRAN IS LOSING THIS WAR, AND THE GLOBAL BALANCE OF POWER IS SHIFTING

President Trump says Iran Will ‘Be Blown Off the Face of Earth’ if They Attack US Warships in the Strait of Hormuz, as Two Vessels ‘Freed’

President Trump Warns ‘We Haven’t Won Enough’ as Massive Strikes Rock Iran – after Saying War was ‘Pretty Much Complete’

BOTTOMLINE

A confidential CIA analysis (delivered to White House policymakers this week) concludes:

Iran can withstand the current U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz for at least 3–4 months before facing “more severe economic hardship.”

Despite weeks of U.S. and Israeli strikes, Iran still retains ~70% of its prewar ballistic missile stockpiles and ~75% of its mobile launcher inventory.

Tehran has recovered and reopened almost all damaged underground storage facilities, repaired some missiles, and even assembled new ones that were nearly complete before the fighting intensified.

The CIA assessment is notably more pessimistic about how quickly Iran will collapse under pressure. This is classic Washington anonymous sourcing.

The same pattern has occurred under every modern administration—leaks happen when career officials (or political appointees) disagree with the public line coming from the White House.

Geopolitical intel is rarely clean or unanimous, especially in the middle of an active conflict.

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