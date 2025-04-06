By Ethan White

April 6, 2025

While Americans are bleeding in the streets, being assaulted, raped, and murdered by foreign invaders, five U.S. Senators—Jack Reed, Jeanne Shaheen, Gary Peters, Alex Padilla, and Angus King—have decided that their top priority is to defend the rights of blood-soaked cartel terrorists detained at Guantanamo Bay.

These aren’t freedom fighters. These aren’t political prisoners.

These are hardened killers—battle-hardened foot soldiers of the Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan death syndicate that has transformed our southern border into a paramilitary war zone.

And yet, these Senate Democrats—alongside their radical comrades in Congress—are more concerned about the “human rights” of these foreign monsters than the actual lives of American citizens.

Let that sink in. They didn’t visit veterans dying in underfunded hospitals. They didn’t step foot in neighborhoods decimated by fentanyl and sexual violence. No.

They flew across the world to Cuba to protest the detainment of savage cartel terrorists—and to dismantle the last shield standing between the American people and total collapse: GITMO.

What Really Happened on March 28, 2025

On Friday, March 28, 2025, those same five Senators made a sudden and secretive trip to GITMO under the laughable cover of “congressional oversight.”

But this wasn’t a routine checkup. This was a desperate mission—an unannounced pilgrimage to the epicenter of a classified global military operation that has been silently dismantling the Deep State for years.

The mainstream media won’t touch this. But the truth is simple:

GITMO is no longer just a detention site—it’s the central command for tribunals, underground interrogations, and high-value target processing under Continuity of Government protocols that were activated the moment President Trump returned to office on January 20, 2025.

These Senators weren’t there to inspect anything.

They were being watched.

Let’s be crystal clear: GITMO has been massively expanded.

President Trump’s wartime military budget included classified allocations for underground chambers, AI-enhanced biometric detention units, tribunal courtrooms, and secure holding vaults designed for elite-level prisoners.

Whistleblowers have confirmed it. Satellite images have proven it.

And internal leaks from Special Operations insiders point to the systematic rounding up of traitors, foreign operatives, child traffickers, and globalist collaborators.

The Fake Biden Regime Tried to Hide It

During the illegal occupation of the White House, the Biden regime tried everything to halt the GITMO expansions—slashing budgets, canceling contracts, even proposing full closure. But behind the scenes, Trump’s military alliance never stopped.

Using the Law of War Manual and the reactivated 2018 Executive Order on Foreign Interference, the real command structure continued to build out GITMO as the final stop for those guilty of treason and bio-warfare against the American people.

So again, ask yourself:

Why would five high-ranking Senators—each tied to years of sabotage, corruption, and obstruction—choose to visit the most feared military site on Earth just as military tribunals are being activated?

It’s Simple: They’re Next

Tren de Aragua didn’t just “sneak in” through the border. It was imported—escorted—by Democrat operatives in DHS, DOJ, and within sanctuary state governments.

This cartel is a paramilitary death squad, used not just for street-level chaos, but for human trafficking, organ harvesting, and dark-money enforcement operations that benefit globalist networks.

And GITMO already has the evidence.

Military intelligence intercepted encrypted comms, documented financial transfers, and mapped logistical support networks linking Tren de Aragua to U.S. elected officials.

The same Democrats screaming about “human rights” are the same ones who accepted cartel money, obstructed border security, and covered up the deaths of American citizens to protect their dark alliances.

Why do you think GITMO now has an entire underground extension?

Because this is about more than just a few thugs in jumpsuits.

This is about networks—political dynasties, Big Tech billionaires, pharma moguls, and media barons—being dismantled in real time.

And when those tribunal doors open, these Senators don’t want to be on the other side of the glass.

But they already are.

Every Name Is Logged. Every Crime Documented.

Let’s not forget:

Jack Reed (Senate Armed Services Chair) has had access to sensitive troop movement data and used it to obstruct military plans supporting President Trump.

Jeanne Shaheen is linked to Soros-funded NGOs operating foreign influence campaigns on U.S. soil.

Gary Peters has consistently blocked funding for anti-cartel measures, even as his state drowns in fentanyl.

Alex Padilla legalized the very corridors used by Tren de Aragua to infiltrate California.

Angus King—posing as “independent”—is a UN-aligned operative under international control.

These aren’t just politicians. These are traitors.

The Reckoning Is Active

The Trump White House and RFK Jr.’s newly empowered Department of Health are working hand-in-hand with the military to execute sealed indictments related to bio-crimes, treason, and crimes against humanity.

RFK Jr. has already confirmed that classified bioweapons evidence from the previous regime has been recovered and secured.

Black site transfers are increasing. Charter flights into GITMO have tripled.

Special Forces teams have been deployed under Joint Special Operations Command. Operations are no longer just imminent—they’re already happening.

These five Senators didn’t go to Cuba for oversight. They went to stall. To plead.

To beg. Because the Electronic Broadcast System (EBS) is ready.

And the Ten Days of Darkness—military communication dominance and media blackout—will begin once the first televised tribunal rolls out.

President Trump said it best: “They’re not after me. They’re after you. I’m just in the way.”

Well now, he’s not in the way anymore. He’s back.

And the punishment phase has officially begun.

So don’t be fooled. This isn’t about “human rights.”

It’s about high-ranking officials trying to escape justice. But it’s too late.

America is awake. The truth is coming out. And GITMO’s gates are wide open.

