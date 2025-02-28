By Jim Hᴏft

U.S. Department of Justice released the first phase of the Epstein Files on Thursday evening.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi Releases First Phase of Declassified Epstein Files

Today, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), declassified and publicly released files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida, among other locations.

The first phase of declassified files largely contains documents that have been previously leaked but never released in a formal capacity by the U.S. Government.

A copy of Attorney General Bondi’s letter can be downloaded here.

Links to released documents below:

On Wednesday night, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Jesse Watters on FOX News that “some Epstein information” would be released on Thursday.

Pam Bondi told Watters there are over 200 Epstein victims, and the number may be 250!

This news comes after Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) pressured Bondi this week to release information on Epstein that President Trump promised the American people.

Here is the transcript.

As a media intervenor, The Gateway Pundit previously requested the Court to unseal all records identifying Epstein’s Sex Clients.

In July 2022, Gateway Pundit lawyers Marc Randazza and Jay Wolman of the Randazza Legal Group, along with TGP General Counsel John Burns, filed a motion to intervene in the Guiffre v. Maxwell case in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In August 2022, the federal judge overseeing the case denied Gateway Pundit’s efforts to unseal the documents.

HOWEVER, Gateway Pundit filed an appeal to the federal Second Circuit Court of Appeals, demanding that GP and the public be allowed to access the Epstein Sex Client list.

On February 27, 2023, a “John Doe” interested party (a person whose identity had been sealed by the court because of their affiliation with Epstein) filed a Brief opposing Gateway Pundit’s appeal and asking the Court of Appeals to deny the brief.

The “John Doe”’s arguments are extremely lame.

“Doe” merely argues that Gateway Pundit waited too long to request the arguments.

According to “Doe,” GP and the public have no interest in the Epstein sex client list because too much time has transpired.

