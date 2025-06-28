By Cristina Laila

June 28, 2025

The Justice Department on Friday evening abruptly fired at least three prosecutors who persecuted January 6 defendants, according to the Associated Press.

The prosecutors who were fired were not named in the report.

The AP reported that two of the attorneys fired were high-ranking supervisors who oversaw January 6 cases and one line attorney who prosecuted January 6 defendants.

The AP reported:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday fired at least three prosecutors involved in U.S. Capitol riot criminal cases, the latest moves by the Trump administration targeting attorneys connected to the massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Those dismissed include two attorneys who worked as supervisors overseeing the Jan. 6 prosecutions in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington as well as a line attorney who prosecuted cases stemming from the Capitol attack, the people said.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

A letter that was received by one of the prosecutors was signed by Attorney General Pam Bondi. The letter did not provide a reason for their removal, effective immediately, citing only “Article II of the United States Constitution and the laws of the United States,” according to a copy seen by The Associated Press.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment Friday evening.

The terminations marked yet another escalation of norm-shattering moves that have raised alarm over the Trump administration’s disregard for civil service protections for career lawyers and the erosion of the Justice Department’s independence from the White House.

Top leaders at the Justice Department have also fired employees who worked on the prosecutions against President Trump and demoted a slew of career supervisors in what has been seen as an effort to purge the agency of lawyers seen as insufficiently loyal.

President Trump’s sweeping pardons of the Jan. 6 rioters have led to worries about actions being taken against attorneys involved in the massive prosecution of the more than 1,500 Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers met to certify fake pResident Joe Biden’s election victory.

President Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of all of them on his first day back in the White House, releasing from prison people convicted of seditious conspiracy and violent assaults on police.

During his time as interim U.S. attorney in Washington, Ed Martin in February demoted several prosecutors involved in the Jan. 6 cases, including the attorney who served as chief of the Capitol Siege Section.

Others demoted include two lawyers who helped secure seditious conspiracy convictions against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio.

Earlier this year, former interim DC US Attorney Ed Martin humiliated several January 6 prosecutors and demoted them to the DC Superior Court.

US Attorney Ed Martin Transfers Crooked Biden DOJ Prosecutors to Misdemeanor Court Who Fabricated Evidence Against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and Then Sent Them to Prison for a Decade

“Those demoted include John Crabb and Elizabeth Aloi, who prosecuted contempt of Congress cases that sent Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro to jail for four months apiece. They include Jason McCullough, who helped lead the team that sent top Proud Boys leaders Enrique Tarrio, Joe Biggs and Ethan Nordean to prison for their role in orchestrating the breach of the Capitol.

And they include Kathryn Rakoczy, who was a lead prosecutor in the Jan. 6 cases of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and more than a dozen of his allies, for their involvement in the attack on the Capitol,” Politico reported earlier this year.

The veteran lawyers who were reassigned include those who prosecuted Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro and leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

These are the same prosecutors that made up evidence to secure convictions against the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys during their trials.

These prosecutors also threatened and pressured the top Proud Boy and Oath Keepers members to lie and sign a document saying President Trump was behind the January 6, 2021, protests and riot.

More than 1,500 January 6 protestors were charged by criminal Biden’s corrupt DOJ.

Pedophile Joe Biden’s corrupt DOJ charged more than 300 J6ers with 18 USC §1512(c).

Last June, the US Supreme Court delivered a devastating blow to Biden’s Justice Department and overturned the obstruction charge used to jail hundreds of January 6 defendants.

BREAKING: SCOTUS Delivers Major Blow to Corrupt Biden DOJ — Overturns Use of 1512(c)(2) in J6 Cases, Massive Win for Political Prisoners

This decision reveals that the Department of Justice unlawfully prosecuted over 350 Americans for their participation on January 6—a blatant misuse of the law aimed at punishing those who protested Biden’s election and at criminalizing political dissent.

The DOJ and the late U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves are prosecuting Donald Trump under 4 counts of protesting the 2020 presidential election.

READ MORE: Deep State District Attorney Hanged After Sleep-Talking Secrets

Two of the four charges are for violating 18 U.S.C. 1512(c)(2) and (k) for conspiring to do so. Because the other two counts are fuzzy, the late Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against President Trump could collapse in an ocean of vagueness without the only two clear counts.

READ MORE: Deep Stater Jack Smith Convicted of Treason and Executed at GITMO

Hundreds of Defendants have taken plea deals because of the severe threat of being charged with 18 U.S.C. 1512.

Attorney Roger Roots is battling cases where the DOJ offers plea deals usually of “the four misdemeanors” and then adds felonies like 1512 as retaliation against Defendants who won’t plead guilty.

Judge Carl Nichols dismissed 18 U.S.C. 1512(c)(2) charges against three January 6 Defendants – Jake Lang, Garrett Miller, and Joseph Fischer – on the grounds that the conduct alleged was outside of the reach of the statute.

The statute was passed as a species of obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence. It has never been used in this way before.

Prosecutors are in effect “legislating from the Grand Jury room,” inventing non-existent crimes as if they were Congress.

The trouble is the DOJ has never used this statute before for demonstrations, even those protests that have descended into skirmishes, violence, riots, arson, assault, death or worse.

Washington, D.C., was under siege of arson and riots in 2017 before and during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

If the DOJ has never before believed that 18 U.S.C. 1512 covers demonstrations, why should the Supreme Court take a different view today?

