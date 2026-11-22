By Cassandra MacDonald

November 22, 2026

The FBI is investigating a suspected hack of its National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, the nationwide system that federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies use to share information on warrants, criminal histories, background checks, and other critical justice data.

CNN reported on the breach on Friday evening, citing two people briefed on the investigation.

This hack is the second reported compromise of an FBI system in recent months and comes amid a wave of high-profile cyber incidents and outages that have hit government agencies and major companies.

Officers across the nation rely on the NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can affect officer and public safety.

A former FBI official who previously led investigations into cybercriminal groups told CNN that the concern extends beyond whether sensitive data was accessed; there is also the risk that the accuracy of the information officers depend on could be compromised.

CNN reports:

The NCIC database is one of the most critical information-sharing systems in law enforcement, a former FBI official who led investigations into cybercriminal groups told CNN.

“Every day, officers across the country rely on NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can directly impact officer and public safety. My concern isn’t simply whether hackers gained access to sensitive information, although that is an issue, but whether they could compromise the accuracy of the information that officers rely on.”

The FBI had not issued a public statement on the suspected NCIC breach as of Friday night.

Earlier in the day, the Department of Agriculture had a cybersecurity incident that forced the agency to take multiple applications offline, including systems used to process payments and assistance to farmers.

The National Security Agency also experienced disruptions to its classified internal communications network earlier this week, which officials said was part of “scheduled maintenance” and “patching” rather than a confirmed cyber-attack.

Additionally, this week, a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted more than 18,000 flights and a global Microsoft outage affected hundreds of millions of users.

Bank systems, including JPMorgan Chase, also faced outages that companies claimed were “software issues.”

In late October, as The Gateway Pundit previously reported, a hacktivist group leaked contact and assignment information on more than 41,000 Department of Homeland Security employees and contractors, including personnel at ICE and CBP, after claiming to have accessed an Okta single sign-on service.

This latest FBI incident follows a major breach of the FBI’s recruitment portal, FBIJobs.gov, in September, claimed by the extortion group ShinyHunters.

That attack allowed the group to steal personal data on nearly all current and former FBI employees and job applicants.

Exposed information included Social Security numbers, dates of birth, phone numbers, home addresses, emergency contacts, medical and psychiatric records, and details about agents’ assignments, including work in counterintelligence units focused on China and Russia.

Officials described it as one of the most serious compromises of bureau data in years because of the counterintelligence risks to agents and their families.

The FBI later attributed the intrusion to a contractor employed by Accenture who failed to apply a security patch for an Oracle PeopleSoft vulnerability that had been available since June.

ShinyHunters claimed to have taken two to three terabytes of data from systems identified as HR, Medlink, and Criminal Justice.

The group said the attack was not financially motivated and initially demanded that the FBI retract a May advisory about the group.

FBI Arrests Cybersecurity Executive in Major Hack on Agents’ Data

The FBI arrested a Canadian cybersecurity executive and ransomware expert as part of the investigation of a damaging hack that exposed the sensitive data of current and former FBI employees, according to court documents and people familiar the investigation.

Edward Dubrovsky was arrested in the Philadelphia area in recent days and appeared in federal court there Thursday, where a magistrate judge appointed a federal public defender to represent him.

Dubrovsky is facing charges related to extortion and making threats. He has been transferred to Texas’s Eastern District for a scheduled detention hearing, according to court records and a law enforcement official.

Authorities later arrested and detained multiple people in connection with the investigation, including Dutch police arresting a previously convicted hacker alleged to be a ShinyHunters leader, a Jordanian teenager, and Canadian cybersecurity executive Edward Dubrovsky, who was arrested in the Philadelphia area in October on charges related to extortion.

READ MORE:

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“KILLWARE”: The CIA’s Secret Program to Switch Off the Grid, Banks, and Internet — And It’s Happening Right Now

BOTTOMLINE

Major outlets are reporting that the FBI is investigating an apparent breach of its National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.⁠

CNN first reported on November 20, 2026 (citing two people briefed on the investigation) that the FBI is probing an intrusion into the NCIC, the nationwide system used by federal, state, and local law enforcement to share information on warrants, criminal histories, background checks, and related records.

The story has emerged amid broader recent cyber-related incidents and outages (including ones affecting banks, air traffic control, and other systems) and ongoing scrutiny of U.S. cybersecurity preparedness.

FBI Director Kash Patel discussed cybersecurity efforts (including a prior initiative called Operation Winter Shield) on Fox News around the time officials learned of the incident, without referencing the NCIC probe in the reported remarks.

This remains a developing investigation based on anonymous sources. No public attribution, full technical details, or official confirmation of the extent of any compromise has been released.

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