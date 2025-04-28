By Ethan White

April 28, 2025

The 2020 election wasn’t an election. It was an operation.

A full-blown psychological, digital, and intelligence-based takedown of the sitting President of the United States—Donald J. Trump—who was on track for a massive second-term victory.

On April 1, 2025, newly released internal FBI chat logs confirm exactly what many of us have known since day one: the criminal Biden regime, the CIA, and the FBI rigged the entire thing from the inside out.

This wasn’t just about silencing a scandal.

This was about silencing the truth, destroying the final obstacle in the globalists’ way, and blocking President Trump from exposing everything.

The late Hunter Biden’s laptop was the fuse. It was never about just Hunter’s perversions, drugs, or shady business deals.

It was about the digital footprint—the undeniable evidence of the Biden crime family’s foreign pay-to-play empire: China, Ukraine, Romania, Kazakhstan, Russia.

All of it stored on that laptop.

Photos, videos, emails, bank transfers, texts, voicemail dumps. Every last file confirmed by the FBI in 2019—and buried under direct orders from top brass.

On October 14, 2020, when the New York Post published the bombshell report detailing what was on that hard drive, the panic inside the intelligence community was immediate.

Within hours, FBI agents imposed an internal “gag order” on the story. Chat logs now exposed by the House Judiciary Committee show the FBI command:

“Do not talk about the Biden matter.”

Let’s be clear: these were orders—not suggestions.

They came from people like Elvis Chan, Laura Dehmlow, and Bradley Benavides—now exposed as central operatives in the election interference conspiracy.

These aren’t random agents. These are Deep State tools, activated to neutralize President Trump and protect the Biden crime family before the truth could detonate across the nation.

And now, in April 2025, with President Donald Trump reinstated as the rightful Commander-in-Chief, the mask is ripped off.

We now know that the CIA was directly coordinating with the crooked Biden campaign to push the lie that the laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

In the final days before the 2020 election, 51 former intelligence officials signed a coordinated hit-piece letter to provide media cover and give Big Tech their excuse to suppress the Post’s story.

The entire narrative was manufactured. Not a shred of it was true—and they knew it.

How do we know? Because at least two of the letter’s signatories—Michael Morell and former CIA Inspector General David Buckley—were still on CIA contracts at the time.

They were active. Not retired. Not uninformed. Active agents with access to CIA facilities, special “Green Card” clearance, and federal paychecks.

It gets worse: the CIA’s Prepublication Classification Review Board (PCRB), which vets statements from former intelligence officials, knew the letter contained classified details.

They simply scrubbed them out, approved the rest, and let the lie roll forward to the media.

They coordinated it all from the inside.

According to documents, then-CIA Director Gina Haspel and Deputy Director Vaughn Bishop were notified before the letter went public.

They had every opportunity to stop it—and instead, they allowed it to be published as a direct act of political warfare.

Andrew Makridis, the CIA’s COO at the time, has admitted informing leadership personally.

This wasn’t rogue activity. This was a green-lit operation.

A calculated attack on a sitting president, planned with precision and executed through a network of corrupted federal agents, intelligence operatives, fake journalists, and tech billionaires.

Meanwhile, the FBI had the laptop in its possession since October 2019.

They verified it was Hunter’s by matching the serial number to his Apple iCloud ID.

They didn’t just sit on it. They protected it, shelved it, and then deployed operatives to kill the story the moment it broke in the media.

They all worked together—CIA, FBI, DNC, and corporate media—to hijack the presidency.

They colluded to bury the evidence that would’ve annihilated Pedophile Joe Biden’s campaign and handed President Trump the clean victory he earned.

And what did the media do? They didn’t question the lie. They ran it, over and over.

Kristen Welker of NBC repeated the fake Russian interference narrative during the final presidential debate. She wasn’t a journalist. She was a controlled mouthpiece.

She’s never corrected herself. She’ll never be held accountable—unless the new Trump Administration takes it all the way.

Let’s remember the sequence:

October 2019: FBI gets the laptop and confirms it’s Hunter’s.

Mid-2020: Intelligence agencies begin discussions with Biden campaign.

October 2020: CIA contractors and Biden insiders coordinate the fake letter.

October 14, 2020: NY Post breaks the story. FBI slaps gag orders on agents.

October 22, 2020: Debate moderator uses the CIA-scripted lie on national television.

November 2020: The rigged mail-in election proceeds under total media blackout.

That’s not an accident. That’s a multi-agency psychological operation targeting the American voter, rigging perception, and controlling reality itself.

And don’t think for one second that it ended with the laptop.

The same operatives pushed COVID hysteria to manipulate mail-in ballots, censored Trump supporters on social media, ran bogus polls, and declared Dementia Joe Biden the winner before a single court could weigh the fraud.

It was a coup in plain sight, and we’re still living with the damage.

But now, with the House Judiciary Committee and President Trump’s loyal military intelligence division exposing the documents, the mask is off.

The swamp didn’t just interfere with an election—they ran the election.

They selected the winner.

Now in 2025, we’re watching their house of cards collapse.

One whistleblower after another. One declassified file after another. The names are coming out. The evidence is undeniable.

This isn’t just about Hunter Biden. This is about the military-industrial-intelligence complex that thought it could replace the will of the people with blackmail, censorship, and lies.

They wanted President Trump gone because he was the only one who couldn’t be bought, the only one they couldn’t blackmail or silence.

And they failed. President Trump is back. The investigations are expanding.

GITMO is ready. And those who orchestrated the 2020 intelligence coup are going to face the storm they tried to unleash on him.

No deals. No pardons. No escape. The American people will have the truth.

And justice is coming.

