By American Media Group

October 23, 2026

Could the bacteria living in your gut influence how your body responds to cancer treatment?

Dr. William Li explores Akkermansia, immunotherapy, angiogenesis, inflammation, visceral fat and the foods being studied for their effects on the body’s natural defenses.

The battle against cancer has long been viewed as a war of attrition, fought with the heavy weaponry of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

However, a profound shift is occurring within the scientific community.

We are beginning to see what some researchers describe as a “light at the end of the tunnel,” and it may not necessarily come from another pharmaceutical blockbuster.

Instead, growing research is examining how the human body’s own defense systems — including immunity, the gut microbiome, and angiogenesis — interact with cancer, and how food and lifestyle may influence those systems.

From stage-four “game over” diagnoses to discussions surrounding stage-zero disease and recovery, the future of oncology is increasingly examining the intersection of the immune system, gut microbiome, inflammation, metabolism, and the blood vessels that can help feed tumors.

By understanding these mechanisms, researchers hope people can become more informed participants in their health while conventional cancer treatment continues to play its critical role.

THE MICROBIOME MIRACLE: AKKERMANSIA AND IMMUNOTHERAPY

One of the most startling areas of research in recent years involves the success — and failure — of immunotherapy.

Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment designed to help the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells.

Yet a persistent mystery has remained: Why do some patients respond dramatically to these treatments while others do not?

Research involving approximately 100 patients receiving immunotherapy for different cancers revealed a striking association that went beyond traditional factors such as age, gender, and genetics.

Researchers found that one particular species of gut bacteria, Akkermansia muciniphila, was significantly associated with response to certain immune-checkpoint therapies and better outcomes.

The discovery opened an entirely new line of investigation into whether the microbiome can influence how effectively the immune system responds to cancer treatment.

THE POWER OF ONE BACTERIUM

Akkermansia muciniphila lives within the mucus layer of the colon.

Studies examining checkpoint inhibitors — a major form of modern immunotherapy — have found that patients with certain microbiome profiles, including the presence of Akkermansia, may respond differently to treatment.

In laboratory experiments, researchers transferred gut microbiota from human patients who responded to immunotherapy into mice.

Those experiments showed that microbiota from responders could improve the animals’ response to checkpoint therapy, while supplementation with Akkermansia muciniphila helped restore sensitivity to anti-PD-1 treatment in certain mouse models.

The finding does not mean that Akkermansia by itself is a cure for cancer.

What makes the research so compelling is the possibility that a microorganism living inside the human gut can influence the effectiveness of a sophisticated cancer therapy.

That alone represents a remarkable shift in how scientists think about the relationship between cancer and the human body.

DIY AKKERMANSIA: GROWING YOUR OWN DEFENSE

While probiotics containing Akkermansia have begun appearing on the market, Dr. William Li has also discussed what he calls a “DIY Akkermansia” approach — using certain foods and plant compounds that may help create a gut environment favorable to this bacterium.

Foods he highlights include:

Pomegranates: Both the juice and the seeds.

Cranberries: Dried, fresh, or consumed as juice.

Concord Grapes: Dark grapes containing polyphenols associated with microbiome activity.

Chili Peppers: Compounds in peppers have also been studied for their effects on gut bacteria.

Chinese Black Vinegar: A fermented condiment commonly served with dishes such as soup dumplings and discussed by Li as another food that may influence Akkermansia.

The larger idea is fascinating: rather than thinking of food solely as calories, researchers are increasingly investigating food as a source of compounds capable of interacting with the trillions of microorganisms living inside us.

THE BODY’S DAILY BATTLE AGAINST MICROSCOPIC CANCERS

Another provocative part of Dr. Li’s explanation involves what happens every day during normal cellular reproduction.

The human body contains trillions of cells, and whenever cells divide and copy their DNA, mistakes can occur.

Li has used an estimate of approximately 10,000 cellular or genetic mistakes every 24 hours to illustrate the extraordinary amount of biological surveillance the body performs.

Not every cellular mistake is literally cancer.

Most mutations are harmless, repaired, or eliminated. But some abnormal cells can acquire changes that potentially allow them to become dangerous.

This raises a fascinating question: If abnormal cells emerge so frequently, why doesn’t everyone develop clinical cancer at a young age?

The answer lies partly in the body’s multiple health-defense systems.

THE “POLICE CRUISER” EFFECT

Our bodies are equipped with powerful defenses that patrol our systems from birth until our final breath.

Dr. Li compares the immune system to a police cruiser patrolling a quiet neighborhood.

When it spots a “drug dealer” — his analogy for an abnormal or potentially dangerous cell — immune defenses can identify the threat and attempt to remove it.

Cancer becomes clinically dangerous when abnormal cells manage to evade detection, suppress immune responses, acquire additional mutations, and obtain the biological resources necessary to grow.

By the time a woman can feel a roughly 1-centimeter lump in her breast during a self-exam, that seemingly tiny mass can contain approximately one billion cancer cells.

At that point, the disease is operating at an entirely different biological scale, which is why medical diagnosis and treatment become critically important.

The philosophy behind “food as medicine” is not that food substitutes for cancer therapy. Rather, it asks whether diet can help support the biological systems the body already uses to maintain health before disease becomes clinically established.

ANGIOGENESIS: STARVING CANCER AT THE SOURCE

For a microscopic cancer to expand into a substantial tumor, it needs oxygen and nutrients. One way tumors obtain that supply is through angiogenesis — the growth of new blood vessels.

Angiogenesis itself is not bad. The human body needs it to heal wounds, repair tissue, support organs, and maintain normal physiological functions.

The problem arises when cancer cells hijack this otherwise essential system.

HIJACKING THE SYSTEM

Cancer cells can behave like terrorists kicking in the cockpit door and attempting to take control of an airplane.

They release chemical signals that encourage nearby blood vessels to grow toward the tumor, effectively recruiting the body’s own circulation to provide the oxygen and nutrients the cancer needs.

The material discussed by Dr. Li describes the extraordinary vascular network that can develop around growing tumors, including estimates involving enormous numbers of microscopic vessels associated with larger tumor masses.

Experimental angiogenesis research has produced another extraordinary observation: once new blood vessels reach previously avascular microscopic tumor tissue, tumor volume in certain laboratory models has increased as much as 16,000-fold within approximately two weeks.

That does not mean every human tumor grows 16,000 times in two weeks. The famous figure originates from experimental models, but it dramatically illustrates a fundamental principle of cancer biology:

Blood supply can transform what was once a microscopic and limited mass into rapidly expanding tumor tissue.

ANTI-ANGIOGENIC FOODS

This discovery has led researchers to examine foods containing naturally occurring compounds that may influence angiogenesis signaling.

Among those frequently discussed are:

Coffee and Tea: Both beverages contain bioactive compounds that have been studied for potential anti-angiogenic and cancer-related biological effects.

Vegetables and Fruits: Many plant foods contain polyphenols and other compounds that researchers continue to investigate for their potential influence on abnormal blood-vessel formation, inflammation, and cellular signaling.

The goal is not to claim that drinking coffee or eating vegetables will “starve” an established human cancer.

Rather, the concept promoted by researchers such as Dr. Li is that dietary compounds may interact with the body’s angiogenesis balance, helping support the biological environment in which blood vessels grow where they are needed — and not where they are harmful.

THE DANGER OF “SKINNY FAT” AND VISCERAL INFLAMMATION

Modern health is not simply about the number displayed on a bathroom scale. Increasingly, scientists are examining body composition — particularly the amount and location of internal fat.

Research discussed in this context has examined women who appeared to have a normal body size or normal body mass index but nevertheless carried relatively high levels of internal or trunk fat, a phenomenon sometimes casually described as “skinny fat.”

The material cites long-term research involving women and breast cancer risk, raising an important point: looking thin does not necessarily mean a person has metabolically healthy body composition.

THE INTERNAL “GASOLINE”

Research has found that women with normal BMI but relatively high levels of body fat can still face an increased risk of breast cancer.

Studies have also connected excess adiposity with higher levels of inflammatory and metabolic markers.

The biological reasoning centers partly on inflammation.

Visceral and metabolically unhealthy fat can release inflammatory signals into the bloodstream.

In the context of cancer biology, chronic inflammation can be compared to pouring gasoline onto the dying embers of a campfire: it can help create an environment that allows potentially dangerous biological processes to flourish.

That is why researchers increasingly distinguish between what someone looks like externally and what may be occurring metabolically on the inside.

14 TYPES OF CANCER

Excess body fat is not discussed only in connection with breast cancer.

The material cites links between excess adiposity and increased risk across multiple cancer types, including cancers involving the colon, lung, ovaries, and prostate, among others.

The underlying issue is that cancer does not develop in isolation.

Tumors interact constantly with their surroundings — including immune cells, inflammatory molecules, hormones, blood vessels, metabolism, and the microbiome.

That is one reason modern oncology increasingly examines the entire biological environment surrounding cancer instead of studying the tumor as though it exists independently from the rest of the body.

By focusing on our internal defenses — the microbiome, immune system, inflammation, metabolism, and angiogenesis — researchers are moving toward a deeper understanding of why cancers emerge, why some tumors progress while others remain controlled, and why patients can respond so differently to the same therapies.

The ultimate promise of this research is not that one food, one bacterium, or one lifestyle change can magically eliminate cancer.

It is the possibility that understanding the body’s own natural intelligence may eventually give medicine more tools to prevent disease, detect it earlier, strengthen existing treatments, and improve outcomes.

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BOTTOMLINE

Cancer is not one disease with a single magic fix.

Bacteria that can help existing treatments work better: A 2025 Nature paper identified a human gut strain (YB328, related to Hominenteromicrobium) enriched in patients who responded well to PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors. In mice, it boosted specialized dendritic cells that then helped activate tumor-fighting T cells, improving immunotherapy efficacy across models. Patients with higher levels tended to have longer progression-free survival. Researchers are moving toward clinical testing as a potential adjuvant, not a standalone cure.

Akkermansia muciniphila is one of the most discussed . Higher levels or presence are repeatedly linked to better responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors and even CAR-T therapy in observational data and some animal work.

It is associated with healthier gut barrier function and immune modulation. However, its role can be context-dependent (including some dual effects in colorectal cancer models), and most people do not have high levels.

Other promising but early work: Engineered bacteria (“bugs as drugs”) designed to deliver immune-stimulating payloads inside tumors; fecal microbiota transplants (FMT) from immunotherapy responders showing activity in small trials for refractory cases or for managing immunotherapy-related colitis; and dramatic mouse results with Ewingella americana (isolated from frog guts) that cleared colorectal tumors after a single intravenous dose via direct tumor colonization plus immune activation. These are preclinical or very early—not something you eat, and the frog bacterium is not a human probiotic.

Broadly, greater microbial diversity and enrichment of certain short-chain fatty acid producers often correlate with better immunotherapy outcomes, while recent antibiotics can hurt them.

You cannot reliably “get” specific therapeutic strains by eating a magic food.

Beneficial bacteria like Akkermansia are not typically present as live cultures in food in a way that colonizes you directly.

What does have supportive evidence is a diet that feeds and expands them:

Polyphenol-rich foods : Berries (blueberries, cranberries), pomegranate, grapes, green tea, dark chocolate (high cacao).

Prebiotic fibers: Garlic, onions, leeks, asparagus, chicory root, oats, legumes, resistant starch (e.g., cooled cooked potatoes or rice).

These are linked in studies to higher Akkermansia abundance and better gut ecology overall.

A plant-forward, high-fiber, Mediterranean-style pattern is the most consistently associated with microbial diversity that supports immunotherapy responses in the literature.

Supplements claiming to deliver Akkermansia or other “cancer-fighting” bacteria exist but have limited rigorous evidence for cancer outcomes.

Bottom line. The microbiome is a real and active area of oncology research with potential to improve responses to immunotherapy, reduce some side effects, or serve as a biomarker.

It is not a proven standalone cure, and mouse results (even spectacular ones) frequently do not translate directly to people.

If you or someone you know has cancer, the priority is evidence-based care coordinated with an oncologist.

General gut-supportive eating is low-risk and reasonable for most people, but it is not a cancer treatment.

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