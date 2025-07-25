By Joana Campos

July 25, 2025

The Trump administration has located more than 13,000 unaccompanied migrant minors who went missing under the lax border policies of the criminal Biden administration, according to a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) official.

President Trump directs ICE agents to find and deport unaccompanied migrant children

(NewsNation) — Federal immigration agents are being tasked by the White House to track down and remove about 600,000 children who entered the United States illegally and without their parents or other adults since 2019.

But the targets of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement search are, in many cases, teenagers who now may be scattered across several states.

Roughly 61% of those being sought by federal agents are young men between the ages of 14 and 17, data shows, the majority of whom are from Guatemala (32%), Honduras (20%), Mexico (20%) and El Salvador (8%).

“Now, the pressure is on to identify these individuals and not to take it for granted that just because of their age, they’re good to go,” Victor Avila, a former special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, told NewsNation.

This report, which exposes the failures of the previous criminal Biden administration, reveals that hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied immigrant minors entered the U.S. and were transferred from ICE to the HHS Refugee Resettlement Office.

However, 233,000 have not received notifications to appear before immigration courts, and until October 2024, more than 43,000 with court orders did not attend their hearings.

Additionally, 31,000 release forms for sponsors lacked valid addresses, according to the Inspector General’s office.

Since February, ICE has been searching for these minors, primarily males aged 14 to 17 from Guatemala (32%), Honduras (20%), Mexico (20%), and El Salvador (8%), scattered across several states.

In early July 2025, President Trump announced the recovery of 10,000 minors, promising to continue locating more, with federal agencies actively working to find them by the thousands.

In addition, ICE has arrested 422 sponsors suspected of child abuse or other crimes, as part of a multifaceted investigation involving federal agencies, local police, and Child Protective Services (CPS).

The immigration policies of the Trump administration have marked a drastic shift from its illegitimate predecessor.

While Pedophile Biden relaxed sponsor verification protocols, allowing the release of minors to unverified individuals, President Trump has implemented strict measures, such as DNA tests to confirm family ties and biometric reviews of sponsors.

These actions aim to dismantle human trafficking networks, including those linked to cartels and gangs like the Tren de Aragua, designated as terrorist organizations by the administration.

This operation marks a decisive victory for the Trump administration in its fight to restore border security and protect migrant minors from exploitation.

President Trump demonstrates a firm commitment to justice and safety by correcting the catastrophic failures of fake Joe Biden’s open-border policies.

While the left criticizes, these actions highlight determined leadership that prioritizes the most vulnerable and dismantles criminal networks.

The mission continues, and the country watches with hope for a safer future.

BOTTOMLINE

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have reportedly located 13,061 unaccompanied immigrant minors, with ICE arresting 422 sponsors suspected of abuse or other crimes, according to a NewsNation report citing an HHS official.

These efforts follow concerns about the welfare of over 300,000 unaccompanied minors who entered the U.S. without adult supervision, many during the prior criminal administration, as noted by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General.

Multi-faceted investigations involving local police, Child Protective Services, and federal agencies are ongoing to address allegations of abuse.

Some minors who voluntarily agreed to leave the country are being transferred to ICE for deportation, while others are handed over to HHS if not taken into custody within 72 hours.

