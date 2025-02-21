By Rafael Santos Martin

February 21, 2025

Hold on, patriots! Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick dropped the bombshell today: the Trump administration plans to abolish the IRS , that nest of leftist bureaucrats squeezing decent Americans dry.

Yes, you read that right: President Donald Trump, the champion of freedom, wants to rip out the Internal Revenue Service and replace it with a tariff-based system that makes foreigners pay for our greatness.

This is not a drill—this is the conservative revolution in action!

The announcement, confirmed by Lutnick just hours after his Senate confirmation (51-45, take that, progressives!), comes as a thunderbolt of hope for hardworking Americans.

President Trump is pushing to create an “External Revenue Service” to collect funds from foreign competitors while firing thousands of IRS leeches.

The plan is brilliantly simple: lower taxes for Americans, more pressure on outsiders.

Lutnick, a Wall Street titan and Trump ally stated:

“The goal is to abolish the IRS and make foreigners pay.” The result? More money in your pockets and zero tax tyranny. This smells like pure America First.

The Trump base is ecstatic, and rightfully so—the IRS has long been a leftist tool of oppression, shielding elites while crushing everyday citizens.

Democrats, of course, are already whining.

“This is madness!” they shriek from their progressive caves.

But President Trump, with Lutnick and Elon Musk (the DOGE genius who will slash trillions in wasteful spending), is unstoppable.

This is a government that delivers.

This isn't just an idea— President Trump has been pushing to eliminate income taxes for years, and now he's going all in. True patriots know this is the price of freedom.

WATCH: George on X: "WHOAH!!! Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick just dropped a BOMBSHELL. "Donald Trump announces the External Revenue Service and his goal is very simple: To ABOLISH the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and let all the outsiders pay." If this happens, President Trump's face will https://t.co/CXlePbCu7b" / X

President Trump is dismantling the Deep State and its tax-collecting parasites.

While the left cries over their control machinery, we celebrate a future without the IRS.

Long live the Golden Lion and his war against socialist traitors!

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.