Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonwood333's avatar
Jonwood333
2h

Most of what is posted here is a lie. Not just completely false but just like Satan a little truth sprinkled amongst a huge lie. Just like previous posts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
N Mori's avatar
N Mori
4h

Is this article available in English ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture