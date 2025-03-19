By Hal Turner

March 19, 2025

The White House announced this afternoon that President Trump has ordered decisive combat operations against Yemen.

The U.S. Navy then confirmed its 5th Fleet has entered a period of 'sustained combat operations' within the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet is responsible for naval forces in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, and Arabian Sea, with its headquarters located at NSA Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain.

It shares a commander and headquarters with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and is a component command of, and reports to, CENTCOM.

Yemen has re-initiated a sort of naval blockade in the Red Sea, which also affects the Suez Canal, against the "state" of Israel because Israel is forbidding food, water, and electricity into the Gaza Strip for over two weeks.

Over 1.5 Million people remain in Gaza despite much of it having been obliterated by Israeli bombing.

Yemen halted its activities in the Red Sea when negotiations opened between the HAMAS Government in Gaza, and Israel. Some hostages were released by HAMAS and some prisoners were also released by Israel.

Food, Water and electricity flowed into Gaza.

Some things went wrong, and Israel cut-off food, water, and electricity.

After about ten days of no food or water entering Gaza, Yemen announced they were giving Israel four days to restore the flow of food and water.

Israel did not comply, so Yemen resumed its Blockade of Commercial Shipping to/from Israel in the Red Sea.

The United States says this blockade of International shipping - even though it is over Genocide taking place in Gaza - adversely affects the United States, and told Yemen to cease its threatened (and actual) attacks against shipping.

Yemen failed to comply.

Over this past weekend, the United States made dozens of heavy air strikes against Yemen to convince them to stop.

Despite at least 52 killed in Yemen, they weren't convinced to stop.

Yemen then announced (Yesterday) that in retaliation for being attacked by the U.S., all American ships in the Red Sea would be subject to Yemen’s attack.

Today, President Trump directed the US military to engage in "decisive combat operations."

President Trump: Houthis, your time is up, starting today

The president concluded the post with a message to the Houthis and to Iran.

For now, this appears to mean naval and air strike activity.

No word of any "boots on the ground."

Yemen does not have an army, a navy, or an air force.

They utilize missile strikes with missiles allegedly provided by Iran.

In the past, Yemen has successfully attacked a number of Merchant Vessels traveling to/from Israel.

Today's escalation by President Trump is extremely serious.

How the world's most powerful military can attack a country which has no army, navy, or air force, is not a good "look" at all.

In fact, it's more than just not a good "look."

Maybe pressure should be brought to bear upon the country actually causing all this; you know, Israel?

How Israel can apply "group punishment" to 1.5 million Palestinians in Gaza, over the actions of a few hundred members of HAMAS, seems un-American.

Denying food and water to 1.5 million over the actions of a few hundred seems unthinkable to civilized people. It is also illegal under the Geneva Conventions.

If it is OK for Israel to apply group punishment to all Palestinians in Gaza for the actions of a few, would it then also be okay for the world to apply group punishment to ALL Israeli-types for the ongoing Genocide in Gaza?

That may have to be something the world considers doing over the next days.

The strike’s goal is to open international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, which have been disrupted by the Houthis.Houthi-run Al Masirah TV previously said on Saturday that an attack targeted the Yemeni capital Sana’a, without providing further details.

The Iran-backed Houthi terror group paused attacks on Israel, which it began in support of Hamas, during the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. However, the Houthis announced last week that they would recommence attacks in response to Israel’s blockade on aid in Gaza.

Conclusion

The recent airstrikes in Yemen’s Salif district represent a significant milestone in the US’s military engagement in the region.

As the Trump administration intensifies its combat operations against the Houthis, the potential for further escalation looms large.

The humanitarian crisis in Yemen continues to deepen, and the international community is urged to address the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to bring about lasting peace in the region.

In summary, the US airstrikes signal a marked shift in the conflict dynamics in Yemen, reflecting a broader strategy to counter adversaries while highlighting the complexities of military engagement in a war-torn nation.

As the situation unfolds, it remains crucial to watch for developments and their implications for both regional stability and humanitarian efforts.

This is a developing story.

