By Cristina Laila

January 4, 2026

President Trump on Saturday posted a photo of toppled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after a Delta Force unit captured him and his wife.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” President Trump announced on Truth Social.

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement,” President Trump announced early Saturday morning.

Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores and others were indicted with narco-terrorism conspiracy and other charges.

Dramatic footage of the military strikes on Venezuela was posted to X late Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

According to Fox News, Delta Force captured Maduro and his wife.

“The source tells me that the CIA had a small team clandestinely on the ground beginning in August that was able to provide “extraordinary insight” into Maduro’s pattern of life “that made grabbing him seamless,”” Fox News reporter Brooke Singman said.

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has released a photo depicting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima following his capture by U.S. forces during military strikes in Venezuela.

The image, shared on Truth Social, shows Maduro blindfolded, wearing a gray tracksuit, headphones, and holding a water bottle while handcuffed.

President Trump described the operation as part of efforts to restore order in Venezuela and secure American interests, including oil assets.

