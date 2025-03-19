By Jim Hᴏft

March 19, 2025

The first files on JFK’s assassination in 1963 were finally released tonight by President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice.

The Gateway Pundit reported a while ago that the DOJ’s National Security Division ordered an emergency review of between 400 and 500 documents per lawyer, just hours after President Trump announced the files would finally see the light of day.

Original Story: The long-awaited release of tens of thousands of John F. Kennedy assassination documents is facing a delay.

Despite President Trump’s executive order demanding full transparency without redactions, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has scrambled to conduct a last-minute review.

According to a report from Reuters, the DOJ’s National Security Division ordered an emergency review of between 400 and 500 documents per lawyer, just hours after President Trump announced the files would finally see the light of day.

According to the release:

In accordance with President Donald Trump’s directive of March 17, 2025, all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released.

The National Archives has partnered with agencies across the federal government to comply with the President’s directive in support of Executive Order 14176.

As of March 18, 2025, the records are available to access either online at this page or in person, via hard copy or on analog media formats, at the National Archives at College Park, Maryland.

As the records continue to be digitized, they will be posted to this page.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard also released the following statement:

President Donald J. Trump promised maximum transparency and a commitment to rebuild the trust of the American people in the Intelligence Community (IC) and federal agencies.

Part of that promise was to fully release previously-classified records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

President Trump’s Executive Order 14176 stated, “the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of JFK is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue.” The President announced that these records should be released without redactions on Tuesday, March 18.

Upon receiving the President’s decision, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard immediately sent out a directive across the Intelligence Community (IC) conveying his directive to provide all unredacted records within the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for immediate release.

Starting today, the records will be available to access either online at archives.gov/fjfk, or in person, via hard copy or on analog media formats, accessible to the American people at National Archives at College Park, MD.

Records that are currently only available for in-person viewing are being digitized and will be uploaded to the archives.gov/jfk repository in the coming days.

DNI Gabbard will post updates on X (@DNIGabbard) and Truth Social (@DN/TulsiGabbard) as the files are released.

The files will also be available on the White House’s website.

This release consists of approximately 80,000 pages of previously-classified records that will be published with no redactions.

Additional documents withheld under court seal or for grand jury secrecy, and records subject to section 6103 of the Internal Revenue Code, must be unsealed before release.

NARA is working with the Department of Justice to expedite the unsealing of these records. Grand juries from many years ago have already seen them, so most of this information is already out, but regardless of this, this information will be immediately released upon the direction of the Court.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Files have been released and are available on the DOJ Archives page.

