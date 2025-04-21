By Jim Hᴏft

April 21, 2025

Pope Francis (born Jorge Mario Bergoglio), the first Latin American pontiff, passed away Monday morning at the age of 88.

The Vatican’s Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, announced that the Pope died at 7:35 AM in Vatican City.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father,” Farrell said in a statement.

“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days.

Pope Francis’ clinical situation gradually worsened, and his doctors diagnosed bilateral pneumonia on Tuesday, February 18.

After 38 days in hospital, the late Pope returned to his Vatican residence at the Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

In 1957, in his early 20s, Jorge Mario Bergoglio underwent surgery in his native Argentina to remove a portion of his lung that had been affected by a severe respiratory infection.

As he aged, Pope Francis frequently suffered bouts of respiratory illnesses, even cancelling a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023 due to influenza and lung inflammation.

In April 2024, the late Pope Francis approved an updated edition of the liturgical book for papal funeral rites, which will guide the funeral Mass which has yet to be announced.

The second edition of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis introduces several new elements, including how the Pope’s mortal remains are to be handled after death.

The ascertainment of death takes place in the chapel, rather than in the room where he died, and his body is immediately placed inside the coffin.

According to Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, the late Pope Francis had requested that the funeral rites be simplified and focused on expressing the faith of the Church in the Risen Body of Christ.

“The renewed rite,” said Archbishop Ravelli, “seeks to emphasize even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world.”

In February, Francis, long criticized by conservatives for steering the Church into left-wing political activism rather than defending tradition and morality, began suffering from a serious respiratory infection, which has now developed into double pneumonia—an aggressive infection that inflames both lungs.

A Vatican statement confirmed that the pope underwent a chest CAT scan, revealing the onset of double pneumonia.

The statement added, “polymicrobial infection, which has arisen in the context of bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, and has required the use of corticosteroid and antibiotics, makes the therapeutic treatment more complex.”

“A follow-up chest CT scan, to which the Holy Father was subjected this afternoon—prescribed by the Vatican medical team and the medical staff of the “A. Gemelli” Polyclinic Foundation—revealed the onset of bilateral pneumonia, requiring additional pharmacological therapy.”

“Nevertheless,” the press release adds, “Pope Francis remains in good spirits.”

Previous reports indicate that Pope Francis himself is deeply worried about his survival.

RadarOnline.com reveals that the 88-year-old pontiff has reportedly informed his aides that he “won’t survive” and is “preparing for death” while he battles pneumonia in the hospital.

Doctor Alfieri, head of his medical team revealed yesterday (25) that Francis came to be so close to death at certain point that doctors considered ending his pneumonia treatment so he could just die in peace.

“The doctor said it was the pope’s personal nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, who urged the medical team to keep up the treatment in the wake of the vomiting episode.”

The doctors have warned that it will still take a long time for Francis to fully heal.

The Pope was prescribed another two months of rest at the Vatican, and he is to avoid large or stressful meetings.

In his brief balcony appearance, Francis’ face ‘looked swollen’, but he was not using oxygen and was breathing on his own.

On Easter Sunday morning, just a day before his death, Pope Francis held a brief private meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Casa Santa Marta shortly after 11:30 a.m.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the meeting lasted only a few minutes and served as an opportunity to exchange Easter greetings.

According to reports, the Conclave—where cardinals gather in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican to elect a new pope—will not take place for at least 15 days.

This story has been updated with additional information.

