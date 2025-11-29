By Cristina Laila

November 30, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday declared any document signed by Joe Biden with an autopen is “hereby terminated and of no further force or effect.”

President Trump also threatened Pedophile Joe Biden with perjury charges.

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States,” President Trump said on Truth Social.

“The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” President Trump said.

Newly released internal emails confirm Joe Biden did not review the thousands of pardons granted at the end of his presidency.

White House Counsel Sounds the Alarm as New Internal Emails Emerge in Biden Autopen Scandal

The emails revealed that Biden’s staffers made decisions to sign the pardons with the autopen without directly hearing the orders from Joe Biden.

It was revealed that Joe Biden did not approve of each name for the pardons – AND after changes were made about the specific inmates, Biden did NOT sign off on the revised list. Rather, his aides just ran the final version through the autopen without Biden’s approval.

The White House Counsel’s Office is investigating the autopen scandal and is expected to review over 1 million documents.

The Oversight Project broke the story about the Biden autopen scandal wide open after they discovered thousands of acts of clemency and executive actions were signed with an autopen rather than a wet signature.

Earlier this year, the Oversight Project revealed six criminals were pardoned by Biden’s autopen on December 30, 2022, while Joe Biden was vacationing and golfing in St. Croix.

The Oversight Project previously gathered every document they could find with Biden’s signature.

The Oversight Project released new analysis of Biden’s pardons for family members, the late Dr. Anthony Fauci, the late General Milley, J6 Committee members the late Liz Cheney and Gerald Lundergan.

In March, the Oversight Project discovered there was a second frequently used autopen signature for Joe Biden’s pardons and commutations.

Autopen A and Autopen B have slight differences in the signatures.

In June, Mike Howell, president of the Oversight Project, revealed on Sean Hannity’s radio show that his team discovered a third Biden autopen.

This autopen signature was in use starting the first week of the Biden Presidency to sign proclamations.

LISTEN: Oversight Project on X: “🚨As @MHowellTweets just mentioned on air with @seanhannity, we have discovered a THIRD autopen signature used by the Biden White House. This autopen signature was in use starting the first week of the Biden Presidency to sign proclamations. More to come. Listen here: https://t.co/AO7ikZG04E” / X

Who is Behind This Autopen? Six Criminals Were Pardoned with Biden Autopen – *Signed in the City of Washington* – On the Same Day Pedophile Joe Biden Vacationed and Golfed in St. Croix

The autopen pardons were all signed “at the City of Washington” while criminal Biden was in the US Virgin Islands.

Nearly All of Biden’s Official Signatures were Autopens, so Who Was Really Running the Country?

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump announced that he was terminating all documents, including executive orders, allegedly signed by Imposter pResident Joe Biden using an autopen, declaring them null and void with no further force or effect.

POTUS further threatened to pursue perjury charges against Pedophile Biden over the matter, claiming that approximately 92% of Biden’s signed orders were done via autopen rather than personally.

