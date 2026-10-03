Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moral compass's avatar
Moral compass
Oct 3

Your not telling the entire story unemployment is still very high, this number only reflects new applications. And considering a number of folks are working additional jobs to be able to put food on the table due to high food and gas prices - not sure you would or should be selling this as a positive.

Reply
Share
Natural Law Warrior's avatar
Natural Law Warrior
Oct 3

Also worth noting, BLS death & disability data analyzed by Ed Dowd indicates a large number of people sidelined from the workforce, permanently unable to work due to injury or death thanks to the effects of the COVID-1984 jabs courtesy of Ole Mr. Warp Speed DJT & the D.O.D. so, I would categorize the narrative being presented as lies, damned lies and statistics. 🫠

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture