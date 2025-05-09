By Cullen Linebarger

May 10, 2025

President Trump and his team spent a good portion of the meeting touting the president’s impressive record on issues ranging from immigration to the economy.

Pete Hegseth Declares “Recruiting Renaissance” in Cabinet Meeting Update: “We’re Making the Military Great Again”

Liberal reporters present at the meeting responded by peppering the Trump Administration with several silly questions, including about MS-13 gangster Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

But an actual journalist stepped up and asked a question concerning activist judges outrageously continuing to handcuff President Trump’s executive powers, particularly on deporting illegals.

The reporter cited the rampant abuse of injunctions by radical-left judges to sabotage Trump’s immigration policies and inquired whether the president has considered alternative paths to outwitting these judges.

“Have you spoken to your chief about ways to mitigate this and continue to deliver for the American people?” the reporter asked.

President Trump responded by floating an idea that’s been previously used by presidents Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, and Franklin Delano Roosevelt: suspending the writ of habeas corpus.

“There are some very strong ways to mitigate it (the injunctions),” President Trump replied. “One way that’s been used by three very highly respected Presidents, but we hope we don’t have to go that route.”

WATCH: DC_Draino on X: "🚨BREAKING: President Trump hints at suspending the Writ of Habeas Corpus to conduct mass deportations🚨 2 days ago I went to the White House Press Briefing and asked if President Trump planned to suspend the writ of habeas corpus to circumvent radical judges blocking his mass https://t.co/CRVekWa8MD" / X

As The National Constitution Center notes, suspending habeas corpus entails temporarily suspending an individual’s legal rights to be brought before a court to challenge their detention.

This right of habeas corpus, which is protected by the Constitution in Article I, Section 9, allows an individual to seek release from unlawful imprisonment.

The government is allowed to suspend habeas corpus in cases of rebellion or invasion, or if the public safety requires it.

Considering there are over 11 million</> illegal aliens residing in America and so-called judges are sabotaging President Trump’s efforts to deport them, one could argue the president would be justified in suspending habeas corpus.

Rogan O’Handley, aka DC Draino, proposed this exact approach during a White House press briefing last week.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded that President Trump is open to all legal and constitutional remedies.

WATCH: Eric Daugherty on X: "🚨 BREAKING: DC DRAINO, aka Rogan O'Handley, asks the FIRST QUESTION at today's White House press briefing... he asks if Trump should do what Lincoln did and suspend habeas corpus - but only for illegal aliens. This was a GREAT question. @DC_Draino: "In Trump's first 99 days, https://t.co/dDShwBLSfF" / X

READ MORE:

President Trump says there’s no other choice: mass deportations must happen swiftly

President Trump To Invoke Wartime ‘Alien Enemies Act’ Authorizing the Summary Deportation of Criminal Migrants – Including to Guantanamo Bay: REPORT

PRESIDENT TRUMP CRACKS DOWN: Illegal Aliens to be Fined Nearly $1,000 PER DAY for Refusing to Leave, Face Property Seizures – Legal Protection for Over 900,000 Migrants Also REVOKED

President Trump plans to deport some illegals to Guantanamo Bay in a massive expansion of detention facilities

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.