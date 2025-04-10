By Cristina Laila

President Trump on Wednesday ordered the Justice Department to investigate Miles Taylor, the “Anonymous” author who leaked classified information and covertly tried to sabotage him during his first term.

It Was a Hoax: “Anonymous” Author of NY Times ‘Resistance’ Op-Ed Revealed – Low Level DHS Official Who Donated to Barack Obama

In 2018 The New York Times ran an op-ed by an “Anonymous” author described as a senior member of the Trump Administration who was covertly working to sabotage the President.

The author of the NY Times ‘resistance’ op-ed also penned an anti-Trump tell all book titled, “A Warning.”

“An unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency from the anonymous senior official whose first words of warning about the president rocked the nation’s capital,” the description of the book states.

It turns out “Anonymous” was not a senior official, rather he was a lower level DHS official who donated to Barack Obama.

In 2020, Miles Taylor outed himself as “Anonymous” in a Medium post.

On Wednesday, President Trump revoked Miles Taylor’s security clearance and ordered the DOJ to investigate his activities related to leaking classified information.

President Trump said he believes Miles Taylor is guilty of treason.

“The central memorandum we have for you relates to Miles Taylor. You may recall that Miles Taylor served in the Department of Homeland Security during your previous administration. In his capacity with the Department of Homeland Security, he leaked classified information,” Will Scharf said in the Oval Office.

“He wrote a book under the pseudonym “Anonymous,” making outrageous claims both about your administration and about others in it. What this presidential memorandum is going to do, one, it’s going to strip any act of clearance that he has in light of his past activities involving classified information, it’s also going to order the Department of Justice to investigate his activities to see what else might come up in that context, given his egregious behavior during your previous administration,” Will Scharf said.

WATCH: Acyn on X: "“The next presidential memorandum we have for you relates to Miles Taylor, With this presidential memorandum it will strip any clearance he has, in light of his past activities involving classified information, it will also order the department of justice to investigate his https://t.co/SAy6e3GfMQ" / X

President Trump said he had no idea who Miles Taylor was after the news broke about his identity in 2020.

“I didn’t know anything about him and he wrote a book, Anonymous, and I always thought it was terrible and now we have a chance to find out whether or not it was terrible. But it was a work of fiction, it got a lot of publicity, got himself a nice job with CNN or one of them,” President Trump said.

“And I think we have to do something about it. You can’t have that happen. If that happens to other presidents, it wouldn’t be sustainable for other presidents. I seem to be able to sustain. But if that happened to other Presidents it’s just unfair and if it was a Democrat president, I’d say that’s a terrible thing. A thing like that can happen that’s a terrible thing. And it’s time to find out whether or not somebody can do that,” Trump added.

President Trump continued, “Can they write a book about very confidential meetings? And, you know, because they happen to be one of a lot of people in a room, and they go out and write a book, and worse than that, call it Anonymous, like it’s a big deal, and everybody’s saying, who is it, who is it? Who is it then? Then it was found out who he was a long time later, and you got a lot publicity off that one. He’s like a promoter. But we’re going to find out whether or not somebody is allowed to do that. I think it’s a very important case, and I think he’s guilty of treason, if you want to know the truth, but we’ll find out and I assume we’ll recommend this to the Department of Justice.”

WATCH: TheBlaze on X: "President Trump signs executive order directing the DOJ to investigate Miles Taylor, the man who wrote that he was part of the "Resistance" inside Trump's first administration: "It's time to find out whether or not somebody can do that. I think he's guilty of treason." https://t.co/BmmaxniKQ3" / X

Miles Taylor appeared on CNN over the summer and lied twice when asked if he was “anonymous.”

WATCH: Trump War Room on X: "Watch Miles Taylor lie twice in 22 seconds. Are you aware of who "Anonymous" is? > "I'm not." You're not "Anonymous"? > "No." https://t.co/6q603PGmTY" / X

Miles Taylor is not a “life long Republican” – he’s a CNN contributor who donated to Barack Obama.

WATCH: Steve Guest on X: "The Lib crush of the week Miles Taylor said on CNN that he was a “lifelong Republican.” I've got the receipts. He donated to Obama in 2008. https://t.co/dWjA6PI4Zm" / X

