March 7, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will be releasing a report detailing the federal government’s findings about the two men who tried to kill him during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked Trump from inside the Oval Office, “It’s been 7 months, why do you think we don’t know more about the guy who shot you in the ear?”

“And the second one with all of the cellphones,” Trump added. “I want to find the answers, in fact today I said we can no longer blame Biden for that one. He should have released that a long time ago. So, they are giving me a report next week sometime and I do believe I’ll be releasing the report. I want to release the report.”

Speaking about the would-be assassins, Trump noted, “You had one who had three apps, two of which were foreign supposedly and who has the biggest white-shoe law firm in Pennsylvania… what’s that all about? The other one had seven or six cellphones. I don’t have six cellphones. Why would someone have six cellphones?”

Doocy asked if the lack of information available leads the president to think something bigger is going one with the leftist attackers, and Trump responded, “It could be. Well, it makes other people think that. It makes me think it a little bit too. I say when you have three apps and two of them are foreign and you had an FBI that wouldn’t report on it, they didn’t want to say why. I would say that could be suspicious.”

“And then, on the second assassin – by the way Secret Service did a great job on that by spotting him – but on the second one he had six cellphones. That’s a lot of cellphones. And a couple of them had some strange markings on them,” Trump explained.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot Trump in the ear in July 2024 before being killed by a security team sniper, is the person who allegedly had foreign apps on his cellular device.

Ryan Wesley Routh, who was arrested for manning a rifle in bushes with a view of Florida’s Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, is the one who reportedly had six different cellphones.

POTUS admitted he is interested in seeing the report on the assassins and millions of Americans are undoubtedly also eager to learn more about the men who tried to kill their president.

