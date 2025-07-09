By Ethan White

July 9, 2025

President Donald J. Trump stood before the American people and uttered the most unexpected words of his second presidency: Legislation is being prepared to protect illegal alien workers in the agriculture and hospitality sectors.

This wasn’t just a political pivot—it was a warning shot.

And if you’re not reading between the lines, you’re missing the real war.

President Trump, who reclaimed the presidency in 2024 through a historic military-backed operation to expose and reverse the globalist theft of 2020, stood on the very soil where the Constitution was once revered—and endorsed amnesty for people who invaded this country and worked illegally for decades under the protection of the corporate elite.

And who did he credit for this initiative?

Susie Wiles and Brooke Rollins—names that have long been whispered as agents of the RINO-Donor Class Cabal, a network of corporate handlers and lobbyists who have infested the outer rings of President Trump’s camp since day one.

Let’s be clear: President Trump’s inner circle is being infiltrated again, just like in 2016 and 2020. But this time, the infiltration is more cunning.

It’s packaged as “compassion” for long-time workers, but the real goal is protection for globalist corporations who depend on cheap illegal labor to suppress wages and hollow out America’s workforce.

The globalists love to mock the people—ritual humiliation is part of their playbook.

They choose sacred days to push their most treasonous narratives.

And now, they’re whispering in the President’s ear.

THIS ISN’T ABOUT FARM WORKERS OR HOTEL STAFF

This is about creating a backdoor mechanism to keep the invasion alive.

Over 20 million illegals poured into this country during the criminal puppet Biden regime, many of them not just seeking work—but inserted as part of an orchestrated operation to destabilize the U.S. economy, inject chaos into local communities, and overrun American infrastructure.

You think these people are just picking lettuce and cleaning hotel beds? Wake up.

Many illegals, especially those embedded in farming and hospitality sectors, are tied to broader trafficking networks, money laundering operations, and Chinese Communist Party-backed labor rings.

There are farms on U.S. soil right now, backed by shell corporations, used for funneling both humans and cartel cash under the radar.

Do you think Brooke Rollins doesn’t know this? She does.

And she’s pushing legislation to make it permanent.

ICE raids—like the one at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha—work.

Within 48 hours of the raid, every seat in the hiring room was filled by legal, hungry American workers. That exposed the lie of “jobs Americans won’t do.”

It also rattled the cages of the elite donors who rely on that system of exploitation.

THE REAL AGENDA: GLOBALIST CONTROL THROUGH ILLEGAL LABOR

8 U.S.C. § 1324 clearly makes it a felony to knowingly hire illegal aliens.

But for years, under both Republican and Democrat puppets, that law has been ignored to allow the elite class to build parallel economies—ones not subject to regulation, minimum wage, or accountability.

These illegals aren’t just “workers.” They’re assets in a silent war.

They provide the backbone for clandestine black budget projects, from biolabs hidden in remote agricultural zones to underground bunkers for elite continuity of government schemes.

These networks must remain off the books, and illegal labor ensures silence and obedience.

This is the real reason Rollins and Wiles are pushing this legislation.

They’re not protecting people—they’re protecting operations.

And President Trump? He’s being boxed in by whispers. His military alliance may have retaken Washington in January, but the battlefield is still layered.

The Deep State didn’t vanish—it went underground.

And now it’s re-emerging through economic policy, not direct attacks.

JULY 2025: THE MOMENT THE BASE WAS TESTED

When President Trump said, “We’re going to work with them… Now, serious, radical right People, who I also happen to like a lot, they may not be quite as happy, but they’ll understand,” he was testing the waters.

And you better believe the machine was watching. If the America First base caves now, they’ll greenlight even more compromises.

But we won’t cave. The true movement isn’t about personalities. It’s about truth.

And the truth is, mass deportations were never optional—they were a sacred obligation to the blood spilled by Americans killed by illegals like Mollie Tibbitts.

Her killer was a farmworker. One of the very same kind this legislation would protect.

And let’s not forget: during the illegitimate Biden regime, over 800,000 military-age males crossed the southern border unvetted. They’re not here for jobs.

They’re here for activation. And if this backdoor amnesty bill passes, every cartel operative, PLA asset, and trafficker in hospitality and agriculture will have a shield.

THE PUSHBACK BEGINS

The real patriots didn’t stay silent. Meriwether Farms called it what it is:

“A betrayal to the farmers and ranchers who do it the right way. It’s the big guys who break the law! That’s who Brooke works for—the big guys!”

That’s not just a metaphor. The “big guys” include BlackRock-owned food conglomerates, WEF-backed hospitality empires, and transnational agriculture syndicates tied to the Vanguard-UN Global Land Grab Initiative.

When the system offers exemptions for illegal labor in select industries, it’s not compassion—it’s a firewall for these entities.

NO EXCEPTIONS. NO AMNESTY.

Mass deportations mean everyone. No carveouts for “14-year workers.”

No deals for farms or hotels. Anyone who hired illegals should face legal prosecution—not protection.

The Department of Labor and ICE should be conducting full-spectrum raids in these industries daily. Not pausing enforcement. Not creating carveouts.

If President Trump’s team is serious about restoring America, this legislation needs to be torched—and those pushing it, purged.

THE TIME TO SPEAK IS NOW

We backed President Trump because he stood against the system. But if the system is now coiling around him again, it’s up to us to push back hard. We are the firewall now.

This isn’t just a policy shift—it’s a trigger test.

If this gets through without fire from the base, the next wave will be biometric work visas for illegals, digital amnesty via CBDC reward credits, and legal pathways into a surveillance-controlled labor force managed by WEF-aligned Smart Contracts.

You think that’s far off? They’re already running pilot programs in California, Georgia, and Texas, pairing migrant labor with blockchain identification.

They call it “humanitarian tech.” It’s slave labor 2.0.

No amnesty. No compromise. America First—until every last invader is gone.

President Trump, if you’re reading this: Clean house.

Now. Or the movement will do it without you.

