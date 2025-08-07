By Cristina Laila

August 7, 2025

The late Democrat Senator Adam Schiff (CA) is under investigation for mortgage fraud, Fox News reported.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday evening exclusively reported that the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland is investigating Schiff for possible charges involving mortgage fraud.

The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft was first to report on Schiff’s mortgage fraud back in April 2023.

US Congressman Adam Schiff from California is in deep trouble. An ethics complaint has been filed against Schiff by a concerned citizen alleging that Schiff has committed election and voter fraud claiming he was both a citizen of California and Maryland.

In 2000 Schiff was elected to Congress and has served as a US House member from the state of California ever since.

Schiff reportedly purchased a home in Maryland with his wife in 2003 stating they would occupy this home for 12 consecutive months as their “primary residence”.

Despite this claim, Schiff continued to vote in California.

Schiff refinanced his home in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013 claiming the Maryland home was his primary residence.

In 2009, a House Ethics investigation claimed that Schiff did this and Schiff claimed it was an error and he repaid the exempt taxes to the state of Maryland.

President Trump last month called for Adam Schiff to be prosecuted and dropped receipts on the Democrat Senator’s mortgage fraud.

“Adam Schiff is a THIEF! He should be prosecuted, just like they tried to prosecute me, and everyone else — The only difference is, WE WERE TOTALLY INNOCENT, IT WAS ALL A GIANT HOAX!” President Trump said on Truth Social.

President Trump attached a screenshot of a signed and notarized affidavit that Schiff signed proclaiming the mortgaged property in Maryland is his “principal residence.”

Adam Schiff also has a condominium in Los Angeles, California, that he claims is his “primary residence.”

This is textbook mortgage occupancy fraud.

Last month in an episode of The Ingraham Angle, Laura revealed that she had exclusively obtained a criminal referral for Adam Schiff — and the allegations are explosive.

The criminal referral, submitted to the DOJ by Housing Director Bill Pulte, accused Schiff of falsifying bank documents and property records over a period of 16 years in order to score more favorable mortgage terms and rates.

The fraudulent activity allegedly spanned from 2003 to 2019, and centers on a lavish Potomac, Maryland home — while Schiff simultaneously maintained a condo in Burbank, California.

“The referral, submitted to the DOJ by Housing Director Bill Pulte, alleges that Schiff has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms—impacting payments from 2003 to 2019 for a Potomac, Maryland-based property. Schiff owns a home in California and another in Maryland,” said Ingraham.

The late Democratic Senator Adam Schiff from California is currently under federal investigation for alleged mortgage fraud, as reported by multiple sources.

The investigation, led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland, stems from a criminal referral sent in May 2025 by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The FHFA, which oversees Fannie Mae, alleges that Schiff falsified bank documents and property records to secure more favorable loan terms for a Potomac, Maryland property from 2003 to 2019.

Specifically, Schiff is accused of misrepresenting his primary residence on five Fannie Mae loans, claiming both his Maryland home and a Burbank, California condo as primary residences at different times to obtain lower interest rates, which are typically offered for primary residences as they are considered less risky for lenders.

The allegations first surfaced in 2023 during Schiff’s Senate campaign, when CNN reported that he claimed the Maryland home as his primary residence while also taking a homeowner’s tax exemption on his California condo.

A Fannie Mae memo, cited in July 2025, noted a “sustained pattern of possible occupancy misrepresentation” but did not explicitly conclude that a crime had been committed.

President Donald Trump amplified these claims in July 2025, labeling Schiff a “scam artist” on Truth Social and calling for his prosecution, which Schiff dismissed as “political retribution” tied to his role in leading Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020.

Experts suggest that while the case could lead to fines or penalties, federal prosecution may be unlikely due to the statute of limitations (10 years for most financial fraud crimes, with Schiff’s last alleged false statement in 2013) and the challenge of proving intent in liberal-leaning jurisdictions like Maryland or California.

Schiff’s spokesperson has maintained that both residences were appropriately claimed as primary due to their year-round use and to distinguish them from a vacation property, denying any wrongdoing.

No charges have been filed as of August 6, 2025, and the DOJ, Fannie Mae, and Schiff’s office have not commented further.

Some sources, including The New Republic, have raised concerns that the investigation may reflect President Trump’s influence over federal agencies to target political opponents, noting similar scrutiny of the late New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The outcome of the probe could impact Schiff’s doppelganger political future, though legal experts cited in 2023 suggested he was unlikely to face significant legal jeopardy at the time.

